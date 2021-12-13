side effects of Covid-19

The disease caused by SARS-CoV-2, Covid-19, has left health havoc on those who suffer from it, including high glucose charts Y damage to the pancreassaid an expert from Mexico on Thursday.

“In the patients who came to hospitals to be treated for being infected with covid-19, they found that many of them arrived with high glucose levels, without having diabetes,” Josafat Camacho, medical president of the Mexican Federation, warned at a press conference of Diabetes.

The specialist explained that the presence of this disease could be attributed to a destruction of the pancreas by the coronavirus or to the pharmacological treatment with cortisone that is used to reduce inflammation in infected patients.

“Although we also know that half of diabetics do not know that they are and perhaps they are detected at the time of being admitted for covid-19,” he argued.

He stated that currently there are enough elements to determine that SARS-CoV-2 affects the pancreas and destroys it.

“It has been shown that there is destruction of beta cells. Then we would be talking about a new diabetes secondary to covid-19,” he said.

However, he accepted that it is still too early to know whether this diabetes will be temporary or a lifelong condition.

Almost two years after the start of the pandemic in Mexico, more than 3.8 million Mexicans have been infected with SARS-CoV-2, while 290,374 people have died from the virus.

The expert recalled that the diabetes it is a disease that, if not controlled properly, reduces a person’s life by between eight and 10 years.

He affirmed that currently, 13 million Mexicans – out of a total population of 126 million – are diagnosed with diabetes, however, an equal number could be diabetic without knowing it and therefore without treating the disease.

“This will have as a consequence that when they are detected, they already have complications, difficult to attend to, such as kidney failure or cardiovascular problems,” he said.

And he regretted that Mexico is currently experiencing three pandemics together: diabetes, obesity and covid-19, “the sum of which is catastrophic for Mexico,” he said.

According to figures from the World Health Organization (WHO), diabetes is a disease that affects more than 422 million people in the world, of which 62 million are in the Americas region.

Mexico currently ranks sixth worldwide in cases of diabetes with an estimated 13 million people living with this disease.

