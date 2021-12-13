She is the youngest daughter of Sylvester Stallone who celebrates a new academic success

Time flies and the consecrated actor Sylvester Stallone, who gave life to the remembered character of the saga of “Rocky Balboa”, is a father proud of the successes achieved by his three daughters: Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet. And it is the youngest who gave the Hollywood star the last satisfaction, by advancing in her studies.

The romantic life of the badass on the screen had two first failed marriages, until in 1997 he joined the beautiful former American model Jennifer Flavin, with whom he just celebrated his 24th wedding anniversary, detailed the Daily Mail.

Away from the recording sets that gave him so much fame, at 74 he leads a family life that fills him with complete happiness seeing how his daughters become his most faithful legacy.

Sylvester Stallone’s darling graduation

Although his name will never be forgotten in American cinema, his daughters are blonde beauties who inherited the attractiveness of their mother and the cunning of the actor. Only these three people, different and with outgoing personalities, steal the limelight and can overshadow his father’s fame.

And so he lets it be seen in his networks by showing off his talented women. And it is the youngest of the Stallone clan who achieved a new achievement in the family: graduating from high school.

At the age of 19, Scarlet obtained her degree at Campbell Hall in Los Angeles and that important event in her life was immortalized by her mother in a carousel of photographs that she posted on her official Instagram account.

Very similar to her mother, the young woman poses inside her mansion with a beautiful mini dress with a floral print in sky blue, with puffed sleeves and a double skirt; With which she looked charming on such a special day, decorated with gold balloons that reminded class 2021.

Hugging his mother tenderly, it is clear from whom he inherited his radiant beauty, the same one that he boasts in the images he shares with his more than 700 thousand Instagram followers.

“Congratulations to Scarlet for graduating with academic honors. Super proud of you!” Was the dedication of the “Rocky” star’s wife to her beloved daughter. And the actor was not far behind and also congratulated Scarlet in a publication in which the entire family appears.

The smallest and with an extreme sense of humor occupies the heart and attention of her father who does not hesitate to share photos of his daughters in the feed of his social network Instagram.

Although the college career chosen by the youngest of the Stallones is not known, it is certain that she will be successful like her sisters, who have already obtained a professional degree.

Sophia, 24, is the actor’s first-born daughter and in addition to being a graduate in Communication and Entrepreneurship from the University of Southern California, she is also a model and her face, along with that of her sister Sistine, 22, and a graduate in Communication, starred in recognized covers of fashion magazines, details the portal Apost.

The middle daughter, Sistine, is the one who follows in her father’s footsteps on the big screen by making her debut as an actress in the survival horror film “Terror at 47 meters: The Second Attack”.

With her free and outgoing spirit, Scarlet is the funniest when it comes to making jokes in the daily life of the family, said the aforementioned blog when talking about the lives of the 3 girls who are the actor’s greatest pride.

And in the celebration of Father’s Day, the spoiled girl reflected that love and dedication that the actor shows for his family. “It’s daddy’s day. An inspiration and my best friend ”, the girl wrote to pay tribute to her daddy in 2020, with a tender image of her childhood with the artist.

