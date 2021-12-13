Selena Gomez’s mother was on the brink of death for this reason

Through her social networks, Selena Gomez’s mother revealed how she almost lost her life due to double pneumonia.

Teefey was hospitalized for a complicated condition in her lungs. Although the doctors’ diagnosis was not the most hopeful, Mandy struggled to overcome the terrible disease.

Throughout her hospitalization, 45-year-old Mandy gained 27 kg from the inflammation caused by the infection. That is why before the thousands of rumors of her status and the endless comments she received, she preferred to be the one who revealed her own version.

As revealed by the singer’s mother, she was one of the few people who managed to recover from double pneumonia thanks to her own struggle and that of the doctors who treated her.

“I had miracle doctors and the love of my family and friends to keep me going. Fight. The doctors fought and I was one of the few who managed to get out, “wrote Mandy Teefey on her official Instagram account.

“They told me I had days to live,” revealed the American film director; who also pointed out that he had received insults through his social networks. In the photos posted by Teefey, you see a message she received with an offer to make her lose weight, which she referred to as being polite compared to other messages she had received.

On the other hand, she shared photographs of the days when she was hospitalized, in the first she looked very inflamed and in the second she shows the great progress in health, even with a better face.

Despite the terrible comments she received for her weight, she told her almost 250,000 followers how happy she is to be alive, after having received a diagnosis that only gave her days to live.

Mandy Teefey launched with Selena Gomez and Daniella Pierson, a platform called “Wondermind”, dedicated to mental health.

“No matter how depressed or confused you feel, we have been there too. So we created a space to solve it every day with honest conversations, physical tools, daily content and a supportive community, ”the website reads.

Two weeks before leaving the hospital, Mandy attended a photoshoot for the cover of Entrepreneur magazine, prompting her to talk about what she had experienced. “I was never going to discuss this, but I knew that when the cover of Entrepreneur came out, I was going to get comments through DM’s.”

“I had nothing to do to be in a photo shoot. So yesterday was a beautiful day for many reasons full of personal attacks. I am healthy and will work on myself at my own pace, ”she commented.

