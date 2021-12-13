Selena Gomez spoke about her insecurities and gave great lessons in self-love | Famous

The former Disney star took advantage of her status as a star to talk about her insecurities and gave great lessons in self-esteem. From how to confront detractors with confidence and authenticity, to understanding that there is no ‘one beauty’, here we have his best lessons.

If someone speaks ill of you, remind them that you love yourself unconditionally

Selena has faced various criticisms for her body image. Especially because of the weight changes you suffer from the medications you take for lupus.

In an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, in 2015, the actress and singer confessed that the best formula to silence negative comments is to remind her detractors that she will always love herself as she is.

“It’s very weird, because they don’t stop saying, ‘Oh she’s fat!’ They always add that I am a disaster and that I already hit rock bottom. But I don’t want them to win, so my first reaction is to post a photo with the caption: ‘I’m happy with myself’, and the next day that message is the one that grabs the headlines. “

There is no single definition of beauty

During an interview with ‘SModa’, in 2021, Selena spoke about how many people feel insecure about the beauty canons that media and certain celebrities put. Given this, she gave a message of self-love to her followers.

“Every day I hear that I am not sexy or cool enough… I don’t think there is a single definition of beauty. I think that everything that makes us unique is what makes us beautiful ”.

Laugh at your own mistakes and learn from them

The MET Gala of 2018 was one of the biggest embarrassments for the actress. In a confession to ‘Vogue’ she explained that her inexperience with makeup caused her to make a lot of ‘rookie mistakes’.

One of them found the bronzer, which he put on excessively and, instead of showing off an incredible tan, he wore extremely orange skin. Realizing this, he decided to leave the event. Of course, now he remembers it as a funny anecdote, but it was also a great lesson because since then he prefers the most natural ‘looks’.

“I actually feel sexier when I don’t have so much makeup on. You don’t need it to look beautiful, because you already are! “

Dress in what you feel comfortable above the trends

In a review of the most iconic ‘looks’ that Selena has worn on the red carpets, the girl of Mexican descent explained to ‘Vogue’ that in certain periods of her life her self-esteem had dropped a lot.

This is because despite having an incredible stylist and being able to wear exclusive designer clothes, the constant fluctuation of her weight caused her some discomfort with the tightest dresses. Therefore, she stopped wearing what was in trend and preferred to wear designs that she felt comfortable with. Thus, automatically his perception of beauty changed.

“¨[El estreno de la película ‘The dead don’t die’ (2019)] It was another time when I had gained weight, so I was honest with my team. I didn’t feel comfortable wearing anything attached and I tried on this dress that made me feel like a Barbie doll. “

Take care of your body for health and not for beauty standards

In 2018, while on vacation in Australia, right after her kidney transplant, some media criticized her for showing the scar from her operation when wearing a bikini. In this regard, Selena did not hesitate for a second to criticize the obsession with physical perfection, because in her perspective it is a cycle of self-hatred that she does not want to be part of.

“The Beauty Myth: An obsession with physical perfection that traps the modern woman in an endless cycle of hopelessness, self-awareness and self-hatred as she tries to meet society’s impossible definition of flawless beauty. I chose to take care of myself because I want to, not to prove anything to anyone. “