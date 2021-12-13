Sebastián Yatra, Billie Eilish and Beyoncé break into the 2022 Golden Globes with these songs | Film and Television

Although Golden Globes are still surrounded by a intense controversy after the severe accusations that were done last year against the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (you can read it here), the contest has moved on. Finally the awards will be held in 2022 and the association today revealed the official list of nominees and nominees for the awards.

In the categories musicals the Spanish has entered headlong Alberto Iglesias placeholder image, composer of the soundtrack of Parallel Mothers from Pedro Almodovar. He is the only composer in our country who has the privilege of being part of the list of musicians nominated for this category, which will also compete Alexandre Desplat, Germaine Franco, Jonny Greenwood and Hans Zimmer.

However, the category that has attracted the most attention is that of best original songl, because it is full of faces and voices of contemporary music that fill us so much with rhythm and enthusiasm every morning when we play our music charts. We speak, of course, of stars of the stature of the Colombian Sebastian Yatra, who accesses the nomination for best original song with their Two Little Caterpillars, the main theme of Charm from Disney.

Billie eilish And his brother Finneas they also aspire to a statuette for composing the main theme of No time to die, the farewell of Daniel Craig of the suit of James bond. As usual, the song of the opening titles of the 007 saga usually sneaks into the annual nominations almost always, and this great song by Eilish could not be left behind.

Here I Am (Singing My Way Home) by Jennifer Hudson

Jennifer hudson it blends in with Aretha franklin in the spectacular biopic Respect, where the actress and singer covers some of the most legendary songs of the Queen of Soul. This dazzling and brutal theme that sounds in the film, which has been composed exclusively for Respectmakes your hair stand on end thanks to the force of Hudson’s voice. Carole king, co-songwriter, is also nominated.

The Black Power bursts into the Golden Globes with the film The Williams method, where Will Smith he gets into the shoes of the sisters’ father Venus and Serena Williamyes, two of the best tennis players of all time. Beyoncé strips emotionally with the most powerful Be alive, the main theme of the film.

Film still unpublished in Spain, Belfast is, along with The power of the dog from Jane campion, the most nominated movie of the night. And the legendary Van morrison aspires to a Golden Globe thanks to the theme he has composed for the tape of Kenneth branagh, Down to joy, which we do not yet have available but which, we are sure, will burst the lists of most listened to songs of the next year.