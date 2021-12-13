Scorn release date announced

The first person horror game inspired by HR Giger from Ebb Software, was first announced as a Kickstarter project in 2014, before being re-revealed last year, with a release date throughout 2021. Although, a few weeks ago, and as anticipated, it was announced that Scorn’s release date was pushed back to 2022, without specifying a specific month or day.

But now, luckily for the followers of this interesting first-person horror title, the scorn release date, that coming to Xbox Series X | S and PC next October 2022. With no specific date, we already know that everyone will be able to enjoy Scorn by the end of next year.

After the large number of revelations and updates that we saw during the The Game Awards gala, hours later we discovered through a broadcast through the ID @ Xbox channel, the new release date of Scorn, through a small advance It doesn’t show anything we’ve already seen.

Scorn is an atmospheric first-person horror adventure game set in a nightmarish universe of strange shapes and gloomy tapestries. It is designed around the idea of ​​”being thrown into the world.” Isolated and lost within this dream world, you will explore different interconnected regions in a non-linear way. The haunting setting is a character unto itself. Each location contains its own theme (story), puzzles, and characters that are critical to creating a cohesive world.