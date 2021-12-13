Sandra Vergara, Sofía Vergara’s adoptive sister

Peter Stone / IMDB | Jason Merrit / Getty images



Sofia is a sensation in Hollywood, since her appearance in Modern family all the media began to put his name on the front page. Although she is not the only Vergara who dazzles with her talent and beauty.

Sandra Vergara is her younger sister and little by little she is building an equally successful career. She is also an actress, although she has served as a model and presenter in recent years.

Artistic career

He began his career at the age of 24. The first role she played was Sandra in the movie Days of Santiago. In addition, he appeared in the popular crime seriesCSI Miami, his performance can be seen in the episode “Head Case.”

He was also part of the main cast of the film Fright night, an action feature film about vampires. The protagonist was the handsome Collin Farrell, who plays a bloodsucker who secretly murders women until his neighbor finds out.

In 2015 she put aside acting to venture as a television presenter on the American programGood work, where he shared the screen with RuPaul and Terry Dubrow.

She currently works as a presenter and interviewer for the digital channel People. Her beauty and charisma have helped her with that position.

Hidden talent

Sandra Vergara is not only a good actress, she also has an incredible gift for the fine arts. In his social networks he has shown that he is very good at painting.

His favorite style is surreal and full of color. Although it is only a Hobbie that you have not explored professionally.

The actress deeply admires Pablo Picasso, his style has a strong influence on the paintings that the Colombian paints.

His relationship with Sofia

About her family relationship, Sandra does not usually respond kindly when asked about Sofia.

«No, we are not like Telma and Louise … I mean, she is 16 years older than me. But hey, yes, we are united. More or less, ”he told Access Hollywood Live.

This is due to the pressure Sandra feels while trying to make her own career in the shadow of her sister. In general, their relationship is very good, but they do not like to be compared.

Actually, she and Sofia are foster sisters. When Sandra was a month old her mother died, so her aunt, Margarita Vergara, decided to raise her.

That means Sandra and Sofia are first cousins. The nature of their relationship was made public when Sandra posed for a men’s magazine.

They did not grow up together and due to the age difference Sandra is closer to Manolo, Sofía’s son (they are only 3 years apart).

