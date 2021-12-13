Rumor: They claim that Pokémon Sword and Shield hints at a future ninth generation – Nintenderos

Interesting information comes back to us related to one of the franchises most loved by nintenderos. We are talking in this case of Pokemon.

The arrival of a ninth generation to Pokémon is getting closer and closer, so fans of the franchise are looking forward to its announcement. Recently a theory mentioned by the well-known Pokémon YouTuber Lockstin & Gnoggin has gone viral.

What is this theory based on?

The theory stated by the YouTuber is based on the fact that Mythical Pokémon would be related to the region of the next generation. For example, Magearna could be related to the mechanical aesthetics of some of the cities of Pokémon Sword and Shield or Volcanion, Hoopa and Diancie with the islands of the Alola region and the portals belonging to the ultra-beings.

Therefore, taking into account the aesthetics and appearance of Zarude in Pokémon Sword and Shield, Lockstin & Gnoggin affirms that the next region could be inspired by India. Besides his theory picked up steam after the account of leaks and rumors Eclipse support your theory.

But until this information is confirmed or denied we can only wait until the announcement of the ninth generation.

What do you think? We read you in the comments.

