Rosalía or Camila Cabello ?: the photo with an optical effect that will make you doubt | Big Bang

There are many stars that look alike. Bryce Dallas Howard and Jessica Chastain; Henry Cavill and Matt Bomer; and Margot Robbie and Emma Mackey are just a few examples. What we have not fallen into until now is the enormous resemblance that Rosalía has Y Camila Cabello. It has been as a result of a photo that the followers of both artists have fallen for it.

Camila has starred in a photoshoot for The Hollywood Reporter magazine that have given a lot to talk about. The singer of Don’t go yet She appears wearing a gray suit, an XXL ponytail and passion red lips.

The singer appears incredible with this mature style. Of course, according to some Twitter users, she looks a lot like another artist: nothing more and nothing less than Rosalía. And we have to recognize that they have a certain air. These are just a few comments:

“Vertically is Rosalía, horizontally Camila Cabello”

“If you turn the phone, it is Camila Cabello, if you turn it again, Rosalía”

“Can someone confirm that this is Camila Cabello? Because no matter how many times I see the photo, I still think it’s Rosalía “

“It’s Rosalía. Camila Cabello only appears if you put it vertically “

Undoubtedly, the great resemblance between the two singers has made hundreds of fans doubt on social networks. And we have to recognize that the Spanish and the Cuban have an air. We’d love to see the two of you at an event together, chatting about this topic and laughing that you’ve been confused on social media.

Camila Cabello talks about her role as an actress

This photo session by Camila Cabello belongs to the round table that The Hollywood Reporter has organized on the union between the music industry and the cinema. Along with Kid Cuddi, Anderson. Paak and Sparks, the protagonist of the latest Cinderella adaptation has spoken about her experience as an actress. And, since he started shooting video clips, he has felt the itch to act.