Robert Downey Jr. Unfollowed His Marvel Teammates On Instagram – Why Did He Do It?

Robert Downey Jr. cleaned up the people he follows on Instagram and broke the cyber bond with his former colleagues from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

In 2008, directed by Jon Favreau, Robert Downey Jr. got a second chance in Hollywood to play Iron Man in the first movie of what would eventually become the MCU.

The Marvel franchise revived Downey Jr.’s career and made him a contemporary star for being the leader of the Avengers and the face of one of the most successful franchises in history.



The actor said goodbye to the character of Tony Stark in 2019 and, although there is hope and rumors that one day he will return to the MCU screen, there is nothing confirmed about it and the actor already has other projects on the horizon.

Although his time at Marvel is over, Downey Jr. has never closed the door to wearing the Iron Man suit again; however, it is clear that he and the studio have already gone their separate ways.

After a decade in the franchise, the actor would be expected to have a special fondness for those behind the Marvel movies and his on-screen companions.

However, in recent days, Robert Downey Jr.’s followers on social media noted that the actor unfollowed his co-stars on Instagram.

Robert Downey Jr.’s account is followed by more than 50 million people and only follows 43 profiles, but none of them are Marvel Studios, Chris Evans, Tom Holland, Mark Ruffalo or any of his fellow MCU accounts.

The event caused Downey Jr. followers and MCU fans to speculate on the reasons behind the actor’s unfollow to his former teammates.

Rumors immediately arose about a possible fight with the actors or the studio and the fans of the superheroes also think that it is about the confirmation of his departure from Marvel in a definitive way; therefore, there would be no return of Iron Man.

His Twitter profile also changed the cover photo, which was previously of Iron Man, to an edited image of the actor.

Downey Jr. and his representatives have not commented on the action on social media, but the reasons behind the unfollow could not even be related to Marvel.

After ending his time as Iron Man, the actor has started new projects as a producer in Sweet tooth from Netflix and Perry mason of HBO, which need promotion away from Marvel Studios.

In addition, Robert Downey Jr. also became the face of the Footprint Coalition, a foundation that seeks to fight against changes due to the climate crisis.

As he is no longer subject to the exclusivity of Marvel, the actor must give priority to his new productions, even if he has a special affection for his character.

Also, being a world star, his social media accounts are not only managed by him, but by a media strategy team. So the decision to stop following the Avengers may not have been made by the actor.

There is no confirmation that Downey Jr. will not be Tony Stark again, but it is clear that the actor must close the Marvel chapter and move on with new projects, which includes cutting ties with the MCU on social media.

