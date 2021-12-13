Robert Downey Jr., star of the new Park Chan-Wook series

HBO is the network in charge of the adaptation of the Pulitzer Prize-winning book ‘The Sympathizer’. The series will feature Robert Downey Jr playing multiple roles at once in an espionage story during the 1970s.

One of the most prolific and blockbuster actors of the last decade, Robert Downey Jr, return to the world of series. Known for being Hombre de Hierro or Sherlock Holmes, the American actor began his career in Saturday night Live to pass the cinema successfully. But his life and his career were marked for time by his personal problems and it was quite a roller coaster. At the end of the 90s he had a moment of recovery with another series, Ally McBeal.

Time has passed and Robert Downey Jr has proven to have overcome all his problems. In 2008, he finally reinvented himself as a box office superhero in what was then a risky gamble of Marvel Studios. This time, however, it seems that the series can be more than a recovery, a creative haven for an actor who is on the crest of the wave. In this sense, the news that we have heard about his new project stands out, The Sympathizer, a series for HBO in which Korean director Park Chan-Wook (Oldboy) will be the showrunner alongside Don McKellar.

In it, Robert Downey Jr will be an important secondary of the story that adapts the series. Specific, The Sympathizer comes from a book of the same title, written by Viet Thanh Nguyen and was awarded the Pulitzer Prize. The official synopsis of the book published in Spain by Seix Barral under the title The Sympathizer, is the next:

April 1975, Saigon is in chaos. From his mansion, the general of the South Vietnamese army drinks American whiskey as the shots sound closer and closer. With the help of a captain you trust, prepare a list with the names of those who will receive a ticket for the last planes leaving the country. The general and his compatriots will shortly begin a new life in Los Angeles without suspecting that one of them, the captain, will secretly observe and report on the group’s activities to a superior of the Viet Cong.

An espionage story set in the 70s and related to the Vietnam War in which Robert Downey Jr will have a special role. Well, his role as a secondary will not be limited to a single character. The actor will play multiple supporting characters, displaying a chameleon look worthy of his Kirk Lazarus, his character in the hilarious Tropic Thunder. Downey Jr will play, among others, a congressman, a CIA agent and a Hollywood director. Sounds really good.

The Sympathizer will be produced by HBO and the production company A24, one of the production companies indie on the rise in Hollywood after hits like Hereditary or Moonlight. For now, the rest of the main cast is unknown but it is expected that they are not as well-known actors as Downey Jr since most of them must be of Vietnamese origin. Beyond the actor of The Avengers, without a doubt, what is most striking is the participation of a Park chan-wook That after The girl with the drum seems to have taken a liking to spy series.