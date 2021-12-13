Robert Downey Jr. on Sweet Tooth season 2 on Netflix?

MADRID, Jun 29 (CulturaOcio) –

Robert Downey Jr. is a producer of Sweet Tooth: The Deer Boy, a new fantastic Netflix series that, since its premiere on June 4, has had public and critical favor. Although the actor has not been in front of the cameras, the stars Nonso Anozie and Christian Convery they already have some idea of ​​the role it could play in the future of fiction.

The series takes place after an event known as The Great Incident, the spread of a deadly virus. This event coincides with the birth of the hybrids, children who are half human and half animal. The fiction centers on the young hybrid Gus (Convery) as he leaves his home in search of his mother. Along the way, Gus meets Tommy Jepperd (Anozie) and young Becky, played by Stefania LaVie Owen, forming a kind of makeshift family as they search for answers in this new world.

In an interview to ComicBook.com, Convery and Anozie were asked what role they thought the Marvel star could play. and producer of fiction.

“I think our trio could become some kind of foursome, to join our group on the way and help us. I think of a character who maybe did not appear in the comic, who could really play. In fact, I think it would have been interesting for him to play General Abbott as well, although I think Neil Sandilands has done a great job. But if he joins, I think he would have to join our gang, that’s for sure“Anozie replied.

“An adorable boy, half human and half deer, seeks a new life with a surly protective companion In a post-apocalyptic world full of dangers“Reads the synopsis of the Netflix production. Stefania Owen, Aliza Vellani, James Brolin, Naledi Murray, Adeel Akhtar, Nixon Bingley and Ava Diakhaby complete the cast of the fiction, created by Jim Mickle and Beth Schwartz.