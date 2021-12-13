Rihanna’s serious mistake that made her apologize to the Islamic community and will not happen to her again

Rihanna has been characterized as a tolerant artist, who fights for equality and inclusion, but an oversight caused her moral principles to be questioned, given that she offended the Islamic community in one of her famous shows for her Savage X Fenty lingerie line.

Thousands of Muslims are criticizing the Barbadian for having included a piece of hadith (Islamic sacred text) in one of the songs she chose for her brand’s parade. For the Muslim community, this presentation was a complete blasphemy, as she was modeling in lingerie in front of millions of people in a streaming projection, while listening to the song “Doom”, by electronic music artist Coucou Chloe. In the middle of the song, you can hear the narration of a “hadith”, which are the stories of the life and actions of the Prophet Muhammad.

Hundreds of Muslims set out to identify the owner of the audio that related the hadith. It is about a preacher named Mishary bin Rashid Alafasy, from Kuwait. The preacher has more than 15 million followers on Twitter, and although he did not speak out before the controversy, his followers and practitioners of Islam have attacked the singer for such an offense.

Due to the wave of negative comments that the “Man Down” interpreter received, the singer used her official Instagram account to publicly apologize and clarify what happenedor: “I would like to thank the Islamic community for pointing out a huge oversight on Savage x Fenty Show, which has unintentionally caused offense. I would like to apologize directly to you for this honest but careless mistake.” the singer noted in one of her stories, adding that: “We understand that we have hurt many of our Muslim brothers and sisters and I am incredibly hurt by this. I do not play with disrespecting any religion, and the use of that song in our show has been completely irresponsible. We will make sure that this never happens again, “he concluded, while apologizing to the entire Islamic community who felt attacked and offended.

Due to the great controversy that this song caused, the creator of the song also wanted to offer her most sincere apologies, indicating that the error was the product of ignorance: “I composed the song based on samples of funk songs that I found on the internet. So I was not aware that those songs used texts from an Islamic hadith. I take full responsibility for these texts properly and I want to thank all those who have been bothered to explain it to me, “said French artist Coucou Chloe.

This unfortunate oversight occurred at a time when Rihanna was a loyal defender of freedom of expression and inclusion, largely overshadowing all the work done over several years. Thanks to the fact that the artist quickly clarified the accusations, the Muslim population was able to let this incident pass without it spilling over to something much more complex.