Rihanna’s selfie with fans in the last 24 hours shows the transformation she has undergone in the last …

A few hours ago a photograph of the pop diva went viral, Rihanna, along with two of his fans in a well-known pizza chain in the United States called Chuck and cheese.

The singer attended the renowned fast food establishment wearing a white windbreaker and a peculiar hairstyle very much in the style of the late 90s and early 2000s., It consists of several coletitas coiled in themselves, making a kind of spiral, accompanied by long and fine braids in some areas of their hair.

On this occasion, it was not the singer’s look that stole the attention of her followers, but the artist’s physical appearance., since he could be observed with a more curvy figure, a little different from the body that he boasted at the beginning of his career.

For some years, Barbadian singer Rihanna has come under fire for her weight gain, which, although it is quite noticeable, does not represent any problem for her, since she is happy and proud with her appearance.

The singer has retired from the stage in recent years and her only public appearances correspond to the parades of her new line of Savage X Fendi lingerie and the images she publishes on her social networks, where she already has more than 110 million followers. . This withdrawal from the stage may have freed the singer from the pressure of maintaining a stereotypical figure of “pop diva.” On several occasions the singer has been attacked for the change in her figure, but she has responded proudly, making it clear that she accepts herself as she is, since it is time to change beauty standards.

The singer was asked what would be the exercise routine that she is going to follow to lose weight? To which she has replied: “I’m going to go back to the gym and train (…) I hope I don’t lose my butt, my hips, or all my thighs. I want to lose a little, not everything”Noting that his intention is to stay healthy without losing the physique he currently has.

Rihanna and the Body positive movement

The celebrity has not only dedicated herself to defending herself from her detractors and the constant criticism she has received, the artist has become the leader of the movement Body positive, while helping in the construction of a new concept of totally inclusive beauty, without sizes, without genders and without races.

Rihanna has given a very clear message to the fashion industry and to the public to whom it is directed: “I think that everyone should dress like this, because the body is an individual thing of each person (…) so I can change my style more often. What week will I have today? Slim? Fat woman? Am I going to wear sleeves these days? Will I make legs? I love playing with my silhouette, because the most important thing in fashion is to feel comfortable with what you wear“Rihanna told the media.