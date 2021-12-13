Rihanna flirts even incognito: they ask for her number without knowing it was her

This weekend Rihanna (33) accompanied by her personal assistant to a march held in New York within the framework of the events that have taken place in recent weeks in signal of protest against violence towards the Asian community in the United States.

The singer managed to go unnoticed in the crowd camouflaged with a mask and sunglasses, to the point that one of the protesters he was encouraged to ask her for her phone number to continue talking to her later after spending a while talking, not realizing that she was dealing with one of the most famous artists on the planet.

That one did not see it coming

As you can see in a video now circulating on social media, Rihanna tactfully responded that she couldn’t give her personal contact information, but proposed an alternative: to follow her through Instagram so they could send private messages and he even offered to type his username on his new friend’s cell phone.

The stranger teased her a bit as she did so by jokingly telling her that she could press the screen with her fingers without any fear upon realizing that the artist was using her knuckles, to which she calmly replied that it was impossible because she was wearing false nails.

When Rihanna finished typing and returned the phone, where her Instagram appeared, the young man was silent for a moment and asked: “This is you?”. Clearly, she had seen that her ‘dating’ has more than 93 million followers and at that moment Rihanna turned to the camera that was recording them while laughing.

To the surprise that the boy got at having thrown the rod at RiRi herself, we imagine that the sorrow was joined to know that he had no chance with her since she is happily in love with his new churri, A $ AP Rocky, whom He has already taken to Barbados and everything to present to the whole family.