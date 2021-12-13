Rihanna felt like a ‘clown’ at the 2015 Met Gala for believing her dress was ‘too much’

Rihanna has opened up about feeling like a “clown” at the 2015 Met Gala because of how the other guests dressed.

On Wednesday, the Needed Me singer talked about her pre-red carpet insecurity while talking to Access TV.

According to the 32-year-old, she wore a bright yellow Guo Pei couture cape dress with a long embroidered train for the gala theme. China: through the looking glass That year, she recalled that she was afraid to get out of the car because she felt she had dressed too much for the fashion event.

“I remember being so scared to get out of that car because I felt, ‘I’m carrying too much,’” she confessed. “I was driving down the red carpet and I was just looking at, like, dresses, and I was like, ‘Oh my God, I’m a clown, people are going to laugh at me. This is too much.'”

“I think I circled like three times, I’m not even kidding,” added the Fenty founder.

According to Rihanna, part of her concern was due to the size of the yellow cape, which required “choreography.”

Read more: Met Gala 2021: 11 Famous Fashion Stylists You Should Follow

“The routine of getting in the car and getting out, we had to choreograph it,” he revealed. Who sits at the gates? Where does the coat go? Where do I sit? “

Despite feeling overdressed, the singer said that she finally said “Whatever, let’s go” and stepped on the red carpet, adding that she has “no regrets.”

As for the memes that resulted from the yellow outfit, which many compared to a fried egg or omelette, Rihanna called them “legendary.”