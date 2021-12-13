Rihanna, Beyonce, and Taylor Swift make Forbes’ 100 Most Powerful Women list – Para Ti Magazine

They make up that roster along with other artists and celebrities such as Reese Witherspoon, Oprah Winfrey and Serena Williams among others. .

They are musical stars of a high caliber and it is not surprising that with their long and successful career are present within that world in which money abounds.

Rihanna reached billionaire status in the summer when Forbes reported that the 33-year-old star was estimated to be worth a whopping $ 1.7 billion

The hitmaker ‘Work‘gained a lot from her hugely popular music career, as well as her fashion and beauty brands Fenty, and now occupies the position 68.

Beyonce is ranked 76

Meanwhile, another music star, Beyonce, 40, occupies the position 76. The tour is reportedly ‘On The Run II’ of 2018 the singer won around $ 5 million per concert, a total of $ 250 million for the entire tour.

He also has a considerable income from his line Ivy park with a famous brand Adidas.

For its part, Taylor Swift occupied the position 78 this year, thanks to the record-breaking music career of the 31-year-old singer, who recently broke a record of Billboard Hot 100 maintained for 50 years by Don Mclean’s ‘American Pie’.

The interpreter of ‘Shake It Off‘dethroned the 76-year-old music legend when he broke his record for the longest number one on the U.S. chart with the 10-minute version of ‘All Too Well’ from ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’.

On the other hand, the American television presenter Oprah Winfrey was named the best woman sitting on the number 23.

The tennis star Serena Williams and the actress Reese witherspoon they are also on the annual list.

The list of Forbes World’s 100 Most Powerful Women It includes CEOs, entrepreneurs, and politicians, as well as media personalities and artists.