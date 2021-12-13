Ribera launches Minds, an emotional wellness program

The digital emotional wellness program, Minds.

, a program of own digital emotional well-being, with continuous monitoring by the therapist. In this way, it allows for continuous monitoring by the specialist and making use of a multitude of emotional support resources 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Minds was born with the aim of responding to a growing demand for mental health care personalized, specialized and online, as a result of the covid pandemic. With this emotional well-being program, accessed through a mobile application, the patient can contact a therapist for video consultations and chat communication.

The user can also access the resources needed at all times, in an audio format or with exercises and guided techniques, to help you overcome states of anxiety, sadness or loneliness. These feelings, along with stress, sleep, or food-related problems are some of the most common when seeking help.

What is the added value of Minds?

“What differentiates Minds from other psychological support services is the continuous monitoring by a therapist, with the guarantee of the Ribera health group, where we propose a personalized itinerary for each case“, has explained Belen Vazquez, group health psychologist.

Vázquez has affirmed that “it is not necessary to have a serious problem to turn to Minds, because we also help many people who go through a difficult situation or they feel that their mood is very low. “

For its part, Lucia Fernández Riesco, also a Ribera health psychologist, has assured that “in Minds, the therapist reviews and assigns daily the emotional support content that is provided to the patient, so that they progress each day in the acquisition or recovery of psychological skills that allow them to control or overcome those feelings that overwhelm you“.

This personalized digital therapy program from the Ribera healthcare group is easy to use and allows the user to access the materials recommended by their therapist at any time and from any location, after installing the mobile application. Initially, a therapist performs a first assessment to determine the needs of each person. From that moment on, the user or patient can set video consultations And, in addition, you have a permanent chat at your disposal to answer your questions.