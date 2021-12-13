Revocation of lies

The exercise that is intended to be carried out regarding the revocation of mandate in the background if it did not have the tints that it has today is an ideal one in any democracy, which will allow citizens to remove a bad ruler from office before the end of the period for which was elected. However, this exercise was born badly, citizen percent, without the Federal Executive being promoting it because the spirit of it is that it is born of those who wish to exercise their right to decide. But in addition, the INE today lacks the necessary resources to carry out this exercise, the required budget is 2,830 million but the deputies only authorized 830.5 million pesos, today the institute with adjustments to its budget adds 1,503 million pesos, Therefore, there is still a lack of 1,327 million pesos. at least the one that seeks to consult regarding the permanence of President López Obrador, since there are several aspects that make this more a political instrument than one of citizen participation. In the first place, the “citizen” groups that were created to promote the exercise are doing it by craftily ensuring that it is a ratification of the mandate. The revocation of the mandate is the instrument of participation requested by the citizens to determine the anticipated conclusion in the performance of the person who holds the Presidency of the Republic, from the loss of trust. While the ratification of the mandate is a mechanism for direct citizen participation and an accountability mechanism, through which citizens have the right to evaluate the performance of the elected authorities. This led the National Electoral Institute to sanction the promotion made as ratification of the mandate. On the other hand, the exercise should be 100 HOURS. For this reason, a constitutional controversy was presented that must be resolved by the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation, without this meaning that the INE refuses to carry out the consultation. Thus, we are faced with a panorama where the only thing that is going to be achieved is that citizen participation continues to be discouraged, with simulated exercises. It is enough to remember the famous consultation for the trial of former presidents, a farce that ended in mockery.

Miguel Angel Puertolas

miguel.puertolas@milenio.com