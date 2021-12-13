Rethinking the voting model

In a exercise historical and before the maelstrom technological in which we find ourselves, it is worth doing a simple exercise memory about elections and its passing of the years. For this, it seems to me that a single example is enough to see our process of evolution: the exercise of vote of the and the voters.

Who does not remember Francisco I. Madero exercising his right to the vote? There are images where registers voting with a ballot electoral, today ticket electoral, depositing it in a box through a slot so that it was counted in its chance.

Today, despite the advances technological that have been generated over more than 100 years, little has changed this model. In the elections local and federal, except that, in some cases especially to level local where have they been instrumented in a very small proportion instruments electronic to collect the vote, the scheme of the vote is based on the citizenship, registered in the nominal list of voters and that you have your credential elector, after identification with a polling station official, vote through a ticket electoral and deposit it in the urn the same.

This scheme implies a high cost for the realization of elections which includes, among other aspects, the following:

· Print of the ballots electoral by type of choice, this means for 100% of voters, that is, more than 90 million ballots that must be multiplied by so many charges of choice popular in dispute, whether federal or local.

· Print from documentation auxiliary and various minutes to to register incidents that may arise, as well as to settle the computations respective;

· Manufacturing of urns and screens for him exercise of vote;

· Transfer of the entire documentation and materials electoral by all the country, etc.

These exercises of course they are very expensive and also have various complexities such as the calculation of the elections since its processing involves counting each vote, in each installed box and determine the choice to which it corresponds; From here, it turns to the District Councils for the calculation respective that, according to most of the laws electoral, start on the Wednesday following the day the event was held electoral.

As we can see, the process of exercise of vote takes several processes that, before the advances on the technology In multiple fields of our occurrence, it is important to value.

A process that he Institute National Electoral has successfully performed is the implementation of vote for Internet so that the mexicans residents at Foreign vote for various charges of choice popular from the country where they reside, which facilitates their participation and maximizes their right to suffrage. As of 2021, when this scheme was implemented level federal Y local (as long as the laws local consider it) the results have been satisfactory.

In this context, it seems to me that this very process could be followed to level national so that not only mexicans residing in the Foreign can use this system, but also for those of us who live in the interior of the Republic. This new scheme of vote would allow the citizenship vote from a computer landline, a laptop or simply from your mobile phone.

Of course the implementation of this system from vote It would have to be gradual, but once it is achieved instrument there would be several Benefits such as a saving important resources by reducing the structures of institutes electoral; saving in the programs results electoral preliminaries, since the calculation would practically materialize in real time, safeguarding, of course, the Rights to the political actors who, in their case, want to interpose some means of challenge; integration of the photography of the candidates in a virtual way, among many others.

It is worth reflecting on and that, in its chance, it is analyzed by the legislators.

