Results of the draw for Sunday, December 12 in the National Lottery

The results of the National Lottery Special Draw will be published HERE once the 253 Draw ends, which can be seen LIVE and ONLINE through the Lotenal streaming. Find out the numbers that fell, the bag and the prizes of the Predictions game.

Results HERE! All the numbers that fell on this Special Draw No. 252 they can meet AT THE END OF THE NOTE.

The National lottery will have the Special Draw No. 253 starting at 20.00 CDMX schedule. All the results and numbers that fell will be available for a while after the draw and can be seen AT THE END OF THE NOTE or CLICKING HERE.

Each week offers a bag of $ 51,833,200 mxn, being the second weekly draw with the highest number of prizes. In total, it awards 12,896 prizes and refunds. However, as this is a special draw, it will award a jackpot of up to 27 million pesos, exceeding the usual one.

All the results and the winning numbers of the day in the Superior Draw will be published in the Official website of the National Lottery. Although the results on that site will not be published until a few hours later. To consult a little faster you can access this link (CLICK HERE).

A piece of the Special Draw has a value of $ 40, while a complete series (20 pieces) costs $ 800 and two series $ 1,600. The prize to be received will depend on which ticket was purchased.

+ Results of Special Draw 252: numbers that fell Sunday, December 5

Results of the Special Draw 253 of the National Lottery: numbers that fell

How can I play in the Lotenal Special Draw?

One piece of the Superior Draw has a value of $ 40, while a complete series (20 pieces) costs $ 800 and two series $ 1,600. The prize to receive will depend on which of the tickets was purchased.

What are the prizes and the total purse in the Lotenal Special Draw?

The prize to receive will depend on which of the two tickets was purchased. In case of having acquired a piece, the prize will be $ 425,000 mxn. While those people who bought two series can win up to $ 40,000,000 mxn.