Renato Ibarra was caught using the CDMX Metrobús

The players and the staff of the America they broke ranks this week as training continued after falling in the Quarterfinals against Pumas. Solari and his technical team were very disappointed with the performance of the players, so the concentrations continued for a couple of weeks.

Renato Ibarra I was working with their mates in the sessions, since he finally overcame his tendon tear in his left biceps, an injury that had him away from the courts since the end of August. However, Ibarra wasted no time and take advantage of your vacations without going on a trip, since it is enjoying Mexico City.

The Ecuadorian player raised a history to your account Instagram, in which it is found traveling on public transport in the capital, something unusual for a footballer.

Ibarra was moving through the city in the Metrobús, transport used by a million people every day, approximately.

Despite his recovery, everything indicates that Renato does not enter into Solari’s plans, So they are already looking for a new team before the Clausura 2022 begins.