Reese Witherspoon and her daughter Ava, Halsey, Camila Alves and Scarlett Johansson star in the premiere of Sing 2

Last night the city of The Angels he dressed again and everything to host one of the most anticipated premieres for the smallest of the house: Sing 2. A good number of well-known faces paraded on its red carpet, however Reese Witherspoon and Scarlett Johansson They were two of the ones that got the most attention – unsurprisingly.

Ava phillippe

Wearing a new hair color and sporting a black velvet minidress with a white bobble collar, Reese Witherspoon’s daughter Ava Phillippe reminded us that she is still an exact clone of her mother.





Camila Alves by Maria Lucia Hohan

With a halter neckline and ruffled detail, Camila Alves accompanied her husband, Matthew McConaughey, with this design signed by Maria Lucia Hohan. In beige, Camila spiced up the outfit with transparent PVC pumps.





Scarlett Johansson from Markarian

Scarlett Johansson was one of the great stars of the evening. For the occasion, the actress opted for a striking full-color flowery minidress by Markarian and accompanied it by a red coat.





Halsey from Kamilla Purshie

Halsey was one of the most extreme of the evening. Flaunting her particular style, the singer wore a white minidress that was accompanied by a transparent (and shiny) black veil attached to it, and she combined it with striking tall patent leather boots with details. cut out.





Reese Witherspoon by Carolina Herrera

He was the great star of the evening, and no wonder. Reese Witherspoon fell in love with her Carolina Herrera sequin minidress, where the color red and pink gained strength when accompanied by the classic Vichy check print.





Photos | Gtres