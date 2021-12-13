Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe, two party looks

Since Reese Witherspoon gave birth to daughter Ava Phillippe in 1999, comments about their incredible resemblance have not stopped.. However, after seeing the photos that have been published of both in the premiere of ‘Sing 2‘With two party looks full of trends in Los Angeles there is a before and after. From today, we will no longer see the actress and her “little one” as mother and daughter with reasonable similarities, but as sisters or even friends.

When we make this type of article, we usually compare the looks worn by mother and daughter based on the style of each one and the difference in age. But this time, it’s mission impossible. Ava Phillippe (22 years old) appeared with an amazing (and flattering) look change that has managed to detach the young woman from her mother’s shadow to shine with her own light.

And boy he has. If to date, Ava was a true reflection of the image of Reese (45 years), now things have turned in another direction. And it has been with two evening looks that could wear both one and the other.

Matt winkelmeyerGetty Images

As we can see in the image, both celebrities have chosen to wear two of the most viral trends of the moment: sequins and velvet.

Reese witherspoon

Axelle / Bauer-GriffinGetty Images

In Reese’s case, the actress wore the infallible classic for the night: sequins. And he did it through a short dress with long sleeves and pink and red plaid print. The most flattering combination that, more and more, are betting on those who know the most in fashion. An outfit that she wore with matching red shoes with details.

Ava phillippe

Matt winkelmeyerGetty Images

While, for her part, Ava Phillippe decided to wear a dress (also short) with velvet fabric and slightly pleated skirt. A very elegant garment with a pronounced neckline as the star touch of the outfit. In addition, the young woman also decided to combine her matching shoes with the same color as the outfit.

