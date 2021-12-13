Reasons to Include a Serving of Lingonberries in a Healthy Diet
Reasons to Include a Serving of Lingonberries in a Healthy Diet
Reasons to Include a Serving of Lingonberries in a Healthy Diet
It has been scientifically proven that this berry is a rich source of antioxidants and other properties capable of preventing various diseases
These delicious berries, in addition to antioxidants, are high in phenol. Another of its great virtues is its versatility since they can be consumed raw and we can also use them in the kitchen.Raw blueberries can be a good source of vitamin C and E, in fact, in a half-cup serving of these berries it contains 23 calories, six grams of carbohydrates, more than one gram of dietary fiber and only two grams of sugar.In addition, the properties of these berries may have anticancer and anti-inflammatory effects capable of preventing liver disease, lowering blood pressure, improving eyesight and cardiovascular health.Although it is not one of the sweetest berries known, its specific flavor makes it one of the most versatile when it comes to consuming it as juices, raw, with oatmeal, with natural yogurt and also in the kitchen where it is usually added in turkey fillings, or you can prepare a delicious cranberry sauce. The Every Day Health portal shared a recipe to include this delicious berry in your diet of a in a way that perhaps you have never tried before and to prepare it you will need: Place the blueberries, orange juice, honey, vanilla extract, cinnamon and nutmeg in a medium saucepan and put it to cook over medium-high heat . Once it reaches the boiling point, cover it and reduce the cooking to a simmer for about 10 minutes, stirring the mixture periodically until the blueberries have burst and the mixture is thick enough, when removing the mixture from the heat, add the grated orange peel and let the sauce cool completely until serving.
This berry has been scientifically proven to be a rich source of antioxidants and other properties capable of preventing various diseases, but this is just one of several reasons why you should make the most of its season.
These delicious berries, in addition to antioxidants, are high in phenol. Another of its great virtues is its versatility since they can be consumed raw and we can also use them in the kitchen.
Although it is not one of the sweetest berries known, its specific flavor makes it one of the most versatile when it comes to consuming it as juices, raw, with oats, with natural yogurt and also in the kitchen where it is usually added. in turkey fillings, or you can make a delicious cranberry sauce.
Place the blueberries, orange juice, honey, vanilla extract, cinnamon, and nutmeg in a medium saucepan and cook over medium-high heat. Once it reaches the boiling point, cover it and reduce the cooking to a simmer for about 10 minutes, stirring the mixture periodically until the blueberries have burst and the mixture is thick enough.
When removing the mixture from the heat, add the grated orange peel and let the sauce cool completely until serving.
