Real Madrid wins the derby against Atlético de Madrid

Madrid Spain. Real Madrid takes the Madrid derby by defeating the Atlético de Madrid 2-0 at the stadium Santiago Bernabeu to establish itself in the first position of The league Spanish after 17 days.

A bit from the french Karim Benzema, who returned to the starting position after suffering hamstring discomfort a week ago, in the 16th minute of the game, gave him the advantage in the first half in the derby between Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid that did not enjoy much rhythm or more chances of real danger.

The Italian Carlo Ancelotti He repeated the plan that worked for him in the Champions League game against Inter Milan (2-0) of letting the rival trust himself with the ball, looking for the backlash and being effective up front. It came out a minute after the quarter now, with the Frenchman finishing off first with a volley a center from Brazilian Vinicius Junior.

The defense of Atlético de Madrid she was very distracted and Benzema did not forgive. The visitors did not disturb Belgian Thibaut Courtois beyond a direct free kick from Frenchman Antoine Griezmann, in the 39th minute, which he cleared with solvency with both hands.

Real Madrid away 13 points from Atlético

For the second half, Ancelotti takes Benzema out to put Luka Jovik in, while “Cholo” Simeone gives entry to Portuguese Joao Felix and Antoine Griezmann comes out.

The Portuguese player revolutionized the mattress attack at the start of the second half, at 50 ‘Felix takes advantage of a pass that divides the defense and shoots on goal from a good distance. Thibaut Courtois has a clear vision and comfortably stops the shot aimed at the center.

A minute later Matheus Cunha receives a precise pass into the area and shoots immediately. The ball is tight on the right post, but Thibaut Courtois intervenes brilliantly.

When the Athletic he looked more dangerous came the second goal Real Madrid.

At 57 ‘Vinicius Junior sent the ball to Marco Asensio, who beat the goalkeeper with a shot from the bottom corner of Jan Oblak’s goal.

The Mexican Hector Herrera He entered the court in the 69th minute in the place of Rodrigo de Paul, having a couple of chances to score.

The second goal for Real Madrid was a hard blow for the colchoneros who seemed to be more concerned that the third goal would not be scored than they were looking for a discount.

A couple of dangerous plays had the two teams in the rest of the game without either having the wisdom to put them in.

With this result, Real Madrid reaches 42 units to remain at the top, while Atlético remains at 29 units in fourth place.