Real Madrid prevailed in the Madrid Derby and gave a coup of authority

The offensive force of the Real Madrid, added to the defensive instability of the Athletic, they dyed the Madrid derby white (2-0) with goals from Karim Benzema Y Marco Asensio after two assists from Vinicius that increase the distance to thirteen points by one League in which those of Ancelotti They are looking for a rival.

The derby was faithful to the moments they star in Real Madrid Y Athletic. Madrid’s firmness AND athletic indefiniteness. The tenth consecutive victory, seven in the League, to deliver a blow with definitive touches, by a white team without edges that exploits a moment of growth from conviction. At the opposite pole, a Athletic To whom waste does not serve him, without finding his way due to his lack of success in both areas.

The winning inertia of Real Madrid It allowed him to face the derby without the demand to go after the rival, without feeling obligation, with the opportunity to look for the game that interested him until he could run and show forcefulness. Protected in the touch to lower the rojiblanca ambition at the beginning, his intention to press up and suffocate the leader.

The current champion seeks the lost identity and there was no better scenario than him Bernabeu to recover it, but he cannot escape the mistrust due to an inappropriate matter for a Diego Simeone team, the loss of defensive consistency, stalked in the derby due to casualties but so vulnerable that he was touched in the first arrival of the rival.

It was a duel that marked the derby. With Llorente sacrificing himself in a demarcation, the side, where he feels ‘caged’, before the sensation of LaLiga, Vinicius. He showed that due to speed he would not be overcome and given the difficulty of the pulse, which even generated imprecision with the Brazilian ball, he decided to change bands and in his first appearance in space, he changed the step to the game. Its center measured at Benzema, the perfect volley, the unstoppable dry shot for Oblak. The first shot on goal.

Benzema, after surpassing his record of goals in a year with 36, he was left on the bench with bad muscular sensations and Jovic in his first appearance he won the pulse of Kondogbia to launch the counterattack, find the opponent in advance, with Philip measuring wrong for what Vinicius attend again away from the left wing and Marco Asensio scored with a cross shot. Again the forcefulness of Madrid. Again the rojiblanca defensive weakness.

Real Madrid, rebuilt as a team by an Ancelotti who won their first league derby on their fifth attempt, enjoyed the last half hour of the derby. When the figure of Modric lifted the fan from the seat with his class, finding in Kroos the best partner to give a ‘masterclass’ on how to get out of the pressure of the rival.

Atlético felt impotence, without finding the goal prize for their effort, always crashing in Courtois who returned to respond firmly to two fouls by Lemar and closing the derby with another great stop to Joao. Media Liga is in the pocket of a team that, if not proclaimed champion, will already be by its own demerit after an imposing first round.

