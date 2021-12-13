Rambo Comes to CoD Warzone; first images and date confirmed

Activision puts an end to the rumors: Rambo is coming to Call of Duty. “Become a war”, behind this slogan appear the first moving images of the popular fictional character. Portrayed by Sylvester Stallone, the company summons us to the next May 20, 2021 so that “the action begins”, which suggests its arrival.

Rambo in Call of Duty: first images

As you can see at the bottom of this paragraph, the unmistakable bow and arrow on fire They appear pointing at one of the Black Ops Cold War operators. Shortly after we see Rambo’s face, smelling his prey in the distance. The screen fades to black, we see the warrior launch his arrow. The silhouette leaves no room for doubt: he is the most famous survivor on the big screen.

The collaboration between both licenses aims to move to the three deliveries of the current Call of Duty ecosystem: Warzone, Black Ops Cold War and Mobile. “Action begins May 20,” the clip concludes. Will you be accompanied by Colonel Trautman? That information has not been disclosed. What we do know is that there is very little left to see Rambo in action.

The promotion is part of the crossover universe between the Treyarch game and the free to play battle royale. Verdansk returned to 1984 with a map built around the context of the Cold War. The Call of Duty: Warzone nuclear event wreaked havoc on the playable zone we all knew: the rules of combat have changed.

Through this link you can find out about the best weapons available during the Season 3. The arsenal leaves proper names such as the modification of the XM4 or the Bulldozer submachine gun, which are part of the highest positions of the current meta. Squeeze the weapons to the fullest.

Fountain: Call of Duty on Twitter