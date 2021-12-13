Rafael Márquez and Andrés Guardado, Atlas icons, congratulate the club for the Apertura 2021 title

Andrés Guarded and Rafael Márquez, homegrown players from Atlas, joined in congratulating the club for the second Liga MX title

Former Atlas players and icons, Rafael Márquez and Andrés Guardado, congratulated the club after obtaining the title corresponding to the Apertura 2021, which spelled the end of a 70-year drought in Liga MX.

“And it came true. Many congratulations Atlas for this title; 70 years of waiting. Many, many congratulations,” Rafael Márquez wrote on Twitter.

@RafaMarquezMX

“Champion, champion, champion,” Guarded wrote about the red-black title and shared the image that the club published to celebrate the trophy.

Atlas stumbled 3 to 2 in the first game of the series for the title against León, with a comeback included, however, he tied the global score with three goals in the duel that was held at the Jalisco Stadium and brought the emotions to the shoot-out. of penalties, in which 4 to 3 was imposed.

On the other hand, the boxer’s coach Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez, who was in the coexistence between the team and the fans prior to the final, pointed out that he can “die at ease” now. after witnessing the title of the Atlas.

“I love you pin … Atlas. Congratulations to all the players are ching … all,” he wrote.