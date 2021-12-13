Price of the dollar today, December 13, peso starts to decline

Today Monday, December 13, 2021, the dollar is trading at 21.0155 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. According to the report of Banxico, the peso loses 7 cents in the exchange rate to stand at 20.9959 per unit against the spot interbank dollar. On this day, the Mexican peso depreciated.

The economist Gabriela Siller summarizes the year for the Mexican peso exchange rate with a minimum level of 19.55 pesos per dollar and a maximum of 22.15 pesos in interbank quotes.

Throughout 2021 it lists the main events that affected the parity between currencies in which they had to do with the Booking Feral from the US, the Bank of Mexico and the course of the pandemic of COVID-19.

Price of the dollar in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $ 20.9959 – Sale: $ 20.9959

: Buy $ 20.9959 – Sale: $ 20.9959 HSBC : Buy: $ 20.46 – Sale: $ 21.14

: Buy: $ 20.46 – Sale: $ 21.14 Banamex : Buy: $ 20.32 – Sale: $ 21.21

: Buy: $ 20.32 – Sale: $ 21.21 Bancomer: Buy: $ 20.36 – Sale: $ 21.25

Buy: $ 20.36 – Sale: $ 21.25 Banorte: Buy: $ 19.75 – Sale: $ 21.15

Buy: $ 19.75 – Sale: $ 21.15 Scotiabank: Buy: $ 19.00 – Sale: $ 21.50

Buy: $ 19.00 – Sale: $ 21.50 IXE: Buy: $ 19.75 – Sale: $ 21.15

Buy: $ 19.75 – Sale: $ 21.15 Bajío Bank: Buy: $ 20.40 – Sale: $ 22.00

Buy: $ 20.40 – Sale: $ 22.00 Monex: Buy: $ 20.63 – Sale: $ 21.63

Buy: $ 20.63 – Sale: $ 21.63 Azteca Bank: Buy: $ 20.15 – Sale: $ 20.49

Buy: $ 20.15 – Sale: $ 20.49 Inbursa: Buy: $ 20.40 – Sale: $ 21.40

Buy: $ 20.40 – Sale: $ 21.40 Santander: Buy: $ 20.05 – Sale: $ 21.59

Buy: $ 20.05 – Sale: $ 21.59 Exchange: Buy: $ 20.51 – Sale: $ 21.52

Buy: $ 20.51 – Sale: $ 21.52 Banregio: Buy: $ 19.70 – Sale: $ 21.70

Regarding the bitcoin, is currently at $ 46,491.2 with a downward trend in real time.

Regarding the euro, this is priced at $ 23.72 pesos, for $ 27.77 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

