premieres of the week on Netflix, Disney +, HBO Max, Apple TV + and more

We start the week reviewing all the premieres and returns of series and movies that will arrive in the next few days to channels and streaming platforms such as Netflix, HBO Max, Disney +, Apple TV +, Starzplay, FOX and AXN. Among the outstanding novelties that you should not miss are the latest feature film by Paolo Sorrentino It was the hand of God (Netflix); the emmy nominee Hacks, which finally lands in Spain (HBO Max); the animated series starring Harley quinn (HBO Max); the acclaimed post-apocalyptic series Station Eleven (HBO Max); the return of The witcher with its second season (Netflix); Y No news, the new Spanish comedy from HBO Max.

Monday, December 13

‘CSI: Vegas’ – Season 1 (FOX)

The new series will open a new chapter in the city of Las Vegas, the place where the original story began. There, a new threat could bring down the Crime Lab and a brilliant new team of forensic investigators will welcome old friends and deploy new techniques to preserve and bring justice to Sin City.

Tuesday, December 14

‘Wild Bill’ – Season 1 (AXN)

Bill Hixon (Rob Lowe) has always been America’s best metropolitan police chief for three years in a row. Now she is looking for a new challenge, and for this she establishes herself in Boston, in the county of Lincolnshire (England), with her 14-year-old daughter Kelsey and the hope of being able to flee from a painful past.

Wednesday, December 15

‘It was the hand of God’ – Movie (Netflix)



Trailer of ‘It was the hand of God’ (Netflix)



The celebrated director and award-winning filmmaker returns with this feature film in which a young boy, Fabietto Schisa (Filippo Scotti), lives his life in the turbulent Naples of the eighties. Fate will play its own role, letting joy and misery intertwine and Fabietto’s future roll.

‘Hacks’ – Season 1 (HBO Max)

The protagonists of ‘Hacks’.

HBO Max

The series introduces us to a Las Vegas comedy diva who has trouble keeping the same freshness alive that made her famous. When the programmer at the casino where he works wants to cut down on his number of performances, they send him a much younger comedian to help him

‘Harley Quinn’ – Seasons 1 and 2 (HBO Max)

The animated series follows the adventures of the particular character Harley Quinn after parting ways with the Joker, telling how she received the help of Poison Ivy and other villains to finally join the Legion of Evil.

‘Legendary’ – Season 1 (HBO Max)

Still from ‘Legendary’.

HBO Max

Different women known as “divas” will fight in different fashion teams or houses, with the opportunity to win a big cash prize if they are daring enough and meet the proposed dance challenges.

‘Elite: Short Stories’ – Season 2 (Netflix)

Still from ‘Elite: Short Stories’.

Netflix

After dismissing the fourth season and several of its main characters forever, Omar (Omar Ayuso), Samuel (Itzan Escamilla), Patrick (Manu Ríos) and Philippe (Pol Granch) return to the series to give life to the protatgonistas again and tell us something more about his life after the last episodes.

‘Ron makes a mistake’ – Movie (Disney +)

Set in a world where robots have become children’s best friends, the film tells the story of Barney, an 11-year-old boy who discovers that his robot friend is not working at all because it has been damaged during transport for his delivery.

‘The Last Duel’ – Movie (Disney +)

‘The last duel’.

Disney +

In France, during the 14th century, the knight Jean de Carrouges (Matt Damon) and the squire Jacques LeGris (Adam Driver) must face a duel to the death, after the first of them is accused of abusing his wife, Marguerite de Carrouges (Jodie Comer).

‘Family Guy’ – Season 20 (Disney +)

‘Family Guy’.

Disney +

Known for its black and irreverent humor, the series revolves around the adventures of Peter Griffin and his dysfunctional family. While Peter works in a toy factory, he is also an irresponsible party animal. His wife Lois is a housewife and piano teacher and together they have three children.

Thursday, December 16

‘Station Eleven’ – Season 1 (HBO Max)

‘Station Eleven’.

HBO Max

Patrick Somerville’s miniseries adapts a 2014 novel by Emily St. John in which an unexpected deadly virus wipes out humanity as we know it. There are no trains or the Internet left, not even cities, only settlements hostile to the occasional visitor. In this bleak panorama, a small group of actors and musicians decides to create the Traveling Symphony in order to keep alive a trace of humanity.

Friday, December 17

‘The Witcher’ – Season 2 (Netflix)



‘The Witcher’ | Season 2 Trailer | Netflix



Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill), a mutant monster hunter, travels through a turbulent world in which humans are often worse than beasts. The second season will continue to narrate the adventures of the sorcerer, which in turn continues to be a television adaptation of Andrzej Sapkowski’s literary saga that gave rise to a trilogy of prestigious video games.

‘The Great’ – Season 2 (Starzplay)

In this series we follow in the footsteps of Catherine the Great (Catherine II of Russia), the woman who became Empress of Russia for 34 years, from 1762 until her death at 67. In the second season, Catherine finally takes the throne, but she will soon discover that dethroning her husband has been only the beginning of the end and she will have to face the reality of “liberating” a country that does not want to be free.

‘Swan Song’ – Movie (Apple TV +)

Set in the near future, it tells the story of Cameron (Mahershala Ali), husband and father of a family who is diagnosed with a terminal illness. His doctor (Glenn Close) offers him an alternative solution that could spare his family the pain of grief, and as Cam decides whether or not to alter his family’s destiny, he will learn more about life and love than he ever would have. imagined.

Sunday, December 19

‘All Quiet’ – Season 1 (HBO Max)





‘No news’ | Trailer | HBO Max



The episodes of Sin novedad follow in the footsteps of two police officers on a night watch and two inspectors who coordinate the operation from the police station switchboard. They are joined by a pair of criminals, who complete a group of protagonists eager to “take action” at once. They never finish receiving the order and while nothing happens, they try to fill their free gaps and uncomfortable silences with anything.

