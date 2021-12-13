Premiere movies and series on Netflix, Disney +, Movistar + December 13-19: Harley Quinn

In a new example of how time seems to be accelerating since last March 2020, it seems like yesterday when we started December 2021, and today we are already halfway no less, which marks that there are only 2 weeks left until the end of this year. And this week comes loaded with premieres in the field of VOD services, with series and films expected from Netflix, HBO Max, Movistar +, Amazon Prime Video, Disney + and Filmin.

With two of the biggest bombings of the year, Netflix brought us the end of the Casa de Papel at the start of the month, and now it comes with The Witcher and its second season, in which Henry Cavill is once again the warlock Geralt of Rivia. After adapting several of The Last Wish’s short stories in season 1, The Witcher Season 2 appears to be looking towards the novel Blood of Elves, with Geralt and Ciri traveling to Kaer Morhen.

HBO Max brings several little things, among them the superb Harley Quinn animated series, produced and headed by a splendid Kaley Cuoco -The Big Bang Theory- in a series of cartoons but for adults only due to its tremendous ultraviolence and risque jokes. A series with great scripts that brings together the entire cast of DC heroes and villains while dealing with such serious issues as abuse, toxic relationships and the search for an identity of their own.

We have more as Disney + brings The Last Duel, the epic and superb historical-epic film by Ridley Scott -just in theaters now doing a double this year with House of Gucci- premiered a few months ago and which deals with the last duel recorded in Europe, a duel of honor and revenge between the knight Jean De Carrouges and his friend Jacques Le Gris, accused of raping his wife, Marguerite de Carrouges.

And the animated tape Ron gives Error, a FOX production in which Barney, a high school student who doesn’t have many friends, and Ron, his new walking and talking device. An adventure full of friendship between the two in which Ron’s funny malfunctions will mark the day-to-day life of their friendship.

We also have the reboot of the Mortal Kombat saga, 90s film adaptation of the controversial and censored video game franchise – the first Mortal Kombat of 1993 was so scandalous in its ultraviolence that it spawned the seed of the PEGI video game rating code – with an installment that certainly has elements of video games and is quite entertaining.

For fans of Dan brown and his fetish character, Robert Langdon -El Code Da Vinci-, Movistar + brings the series The Lost Symbol, which more or less adapts the free namesake that was about to be the fourth film with Tom Hanks in the role of Langdon.

And the reality Celebrity Bake Off Spain, in which 12 contestants (Chenoa, Andrés Velencoso, Soraya, Adriana Torrebejano, Yolanda Ramos, Pablo Rivero, James Rhodes, Eduardo Iturralde, Paula Gonu, Joan Capdevila, Esperanza Aguirre and Esty Quesada) will compete in each episode for the award for best pastry chef amateur of the country under the watchful eye of two very demanding judges: Clara Villalón and Frédéric Bau, and some exceptional hosts, Paula Vazquez and Brays Efe.

Premiere series on Netflix December 13 – 19, 2021

December 14th A united family (T4)

Centella’s New Year (T1) December 15 Elite short stories: Phillipe Caye Felipe

A Wonderful World (S2)

Fruits Basket (T1)

Masha and the Bear: Nursery Rhymes (S1) December 16 December 17 The Witcher (T2)

Married Farewell (T1)

Fast & Furious: Full-throttle Spies (S7) Decembre 19th What happened in Oslo (T1)

Premiere movies on Netflix December 13 – 19, 2021

December 15 It was the hand of God

Sniper: Assassin’s End

Greed December 16 Christmas in California: City Lights

A Christmas in Nigeria

Premiere Documentaries on Netflix December 13 – 19, 2021

December 15 Tampa: Golden Bay (T1)

Premiere series on HBO Max 13 – 19 December 2021

December 15

HACKS

Premiere of the first episode of this Max Original, a dark account of the relationship that is created between Deborah Vance (Jean Smart), a legendary Las Vegas comedian, and a cheeky 25-year-old girl (Hannah Einbinder). In addition to Smart and Einbinder, the cast is completed by Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Kaitlin Olson, Christopher McDonald, Paul W. Downs, Mark Indelicato, Poppy Liu, Johnny Sibilly, Mega Stalter and Rose Abdoo.

LEGENDARY, season 1

Hailing from the underground ballroom community, voguing teams (also known as “houses”) must compete in incredible dances and display outrageous fashion to achieve “legendary” status. The cast includes MC Dashaun Wesley and DJ MikeQ as well as celebrities Law Roach, Jameela Jamil, Leiomy Maldonado and Megan Thee Stallion as judges.

HARLEY QUINN. Seasons 1 and 2

HBO Max premieres the first two seasons of the animated series HARLEY QUINN, based on the popular character from the DC Universe. Harley Quinn (played by actress Kaley Cuoco, Penny on The Big Bang Theory) has finally broken up with the Joker and attempts to establish herself as a Gotham City criminal in this half-hour adult animated action comedy series. The series features Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy and a whole cast of heroes and villains, old and new, from the DC Universe.

December 17

STATION ONCE, Episodes 1-3

The original HBO Max limited series tells the story of devastating flu survivors as they attempt to rebuild the world again by clinging to the most precious thing they have lost. ESTACIÓN ONCE is based on the eponymous international bestseller written by Emily St. John Mandel. The cast is led by Mackenzie Davis, Himesh Patel, Daniel Zovatto, David Wilmot, Matilda Lawler, Philippine Velge, Nabhaan Rizwan and Lori Petty, starring Gael García Bernal and Danielle Deadwyler.

Premiere films on Movistar + 13 – 19 December 2021

Friday 17th

Mortal Kombat

22: 00h in Movistar Premieres 2 (dial 31). The ‘Mortal Kombat’ fighting video game franchise is rebooted on the big screen with this film starring Anglo-Chinese actor Lewis Tan (Broken Star in ‘Deadpool 2’), who plays Cole Young, a former champion of mixed martial arts used to getting beat up for money. Unaware of his lineage, he does not know why Emperor Shang Tsung of the Outer World has sent his greatest warrior (the cryomancer Sub-Zero) to hunt him down.

Premiere series on Movistar + 13 – 19 December 2021

Tuesday 14

Wild bill

Season 1. 10pm on AXN (dial 14). Police Chief Bill Hixon moves to Great Britain to rebuild his life with his daughter.

Sunday 19

Dan Brown: the lost symbol

Movistar Series 2 (dial 12). Every Sunday, a new episode available. When his mentor and friend Peter Solomon, director of the Smithsonian Institution, is mysteriously kidnapped, Robert Langdon must go on a race against time to unravel a series of enigmas that plunge him into a conspiracy with Masonic overtones. The investigation of the disappearance leads him to meet an old friend: Katherine, Peter’s daughter and the closest link to track down her father.

Premiere documentaries on Movistar + 13 – 19 December 2021

Friday 17th

Hans Zimmer in concert

10:45 p.m. at Movistar Fest (dial 37). ‘The Lion King’, ‘Gladiator’, ‘Origin’, ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’, ‘Interstellar’ or the ‘The Dark Knight’ trilogy are just some of the films to which Hans Zimmer has set music throughout his career. The award-winning composer gave a spectacular concert at the O2 in Prague in which he proved his musicianship by playing various instruments.

Sunday 19

20,000 days on Earth

22: 00h at Movistar Fest (dial 37). Fiction and reality mix in 24 hours in the life of Nick Cave. With surprisingly frank ideas, this production offers an intimate portrait of the artistic process, examines what makes us who we are, and celebrates the transformative power of the creative spirit. This documentary is the debut feature by visual artists Iain Forsyth & Jane Pollard and features the original soundtrack by Nick Cave himself and Warren Ellis.

Series, Movies and Documentaries premiere on Amazon Prime Video December 13 – 19, 2021

Premiere series on Disney + 13 – 19 December 2021

December 13 A quiet place 2

Once upon a time in hollywood December 16 Celebrity Bake Off Spain December 17 The Grand Tour: Carnage A Trois

Premiere Movies on Disney + December 13 – 19, 2021

15 december Foodtastic

Family Guy, Season 20

Spider-Man, season 2 December 17 Arendelle Castle Christmas Log: Cutout Paper Edition

D-Day Witnesses

Miraculous World: The Adventures of Ladybug in Shanghai, The Legend of Lady Dragon

Premiere documentaries on Disney + 13 – 19 December 2021

15 december The Last Duel

Ron da Error December 17 Independence Day: Counterattack

Did it have to be him?

Sorry if I call you “love

15 december The most dangerous in Africa

Predators fail too December 17 The king who tricked Hitler

Premiere series on Filmin 13 – 19 December 2021

December 17

Playlist

Sara Forestier (“The Names of Love”) stars in this unique black and white comedy directed by comic book author Nine Antico. A funny, original and rabidly feminist film

Cryptozoo

Winner of the Best Animated Film Award at the Sitges Festival, something like the lysergic cross between “Jurassic Park” and “Tomb Raider”.

Premiere documentaries at Filmin 13 – 19 December 2021

December 14

Hemingway

With the voices of Jeff Daniels as Hemingway and Meryl Streep and Patricia Clarkson as their wives, we present the definitive documentary to discover the person behind the character of Ernest Hemingway, the greatest of all North American writers and the first to he lived in his flesh the contradictions of art and fame.