Precision personalized medicine

This headline will be close to the people most related to the health sector since “it is fashionable” to talk about this topic and learn more about it. Others will find it novel, curious or simply indifferent. The truth is that we are in the middle of the era of so-called Personalized or Precision Medicine, and soon we will have the first repercussions of it in improving health.

Recently, the resolution of the call for research projects in Personalized Precision Medicine of the Carlos III Health Institute, charged to the European funds of the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan, has been news. This is excellent news for health researchers, among whom I am, since these projects will accelerate research related to Personalized or Precision Medicine that for several years, our group has pioneered in Spain.

But what is Personalized or Precision Medicine? It is a new vision of medicine more focused on the characteristics of each patient to better adapt therapeutic or preventive measures in a more personalized way, instead of using more general recommendations for everyone. Its objective is to increase the effectiveness of people and health services, both at the level of diagnosis, treatment and prevention. It is about moving from the concept of “one size fits all” to more individualized sizes, even “made to measure” to optimize results according to the characteristics of each patient. The characteristics to be considered are diverse, but their common link lies in the fact that the new omics derived from genome research will be relevant. The “Human Genome Project,” which began in the United States in the late 1980s and became international in 1990, has been crucial. Their objective was to obtain the sequence of human DNA, since until then it was unknown, and to identify the base changes in the DNA (mutations) that were related to an increased risk of disease. DNA contains the sequence in bases (A, T, G, C) that gives the instructions for our body to function. There are some traits that are visible such as eye color, for example, that are encoded by our genome. Similarly, other invisible traits such as increased risk of cancer, diabetes, heart attacks, etc., are also written in our genes. The Human Genome Project contributed to the development of technology to read the genome and subsequently identify genes and mutations. This project ended in 2003 and since then many studies have been carried out characterizing which people have a higher genomic risk for different diseases. At the same time, other omics have been developed (transcriptomics, epigenomics, metabolomics, etc.) that provide other biomarkers related to genomics and that complement them. Since 2003, advances in genomic research have been so important that former President Obama, in his State of the Nation address in January 2015 (United States), announced the beginning of the new Era of Precision Medicine. This medicine would focus on the incorporation of new genomic risk markers to optimize the prevention and treatment of different diseases, and the great advances that had been made in the United States for the treatment of cancer by more individualizing therapy were given as an example. It is without any doubt an excellent opportunity to optimize healing, quality of life and prevention of various health problems. Although the name “Precision Medicine” was preferred in the United States, in Europe the name “Personalized Medicine” has been used more to refer to the same concept. In Spain, faced with this dilemma, it has been called «Precision Personalized Medicine». It is a more complete denomination because not only must the new omic markers be taken into account, but other characteristics of the person such as age, or sex / gender are also relevant. This revolution has helped us to realize that in most cases, we do not have data on whether treatments or preventive recommendations work the same in men as in women. Something so obvious has not been investigated because they preferred to do the studies together and give global results. We now have a wonderful opportunity to apply a gender perspective to new research in Precision Personalized Medicine. For Personalized Medicine to be a reality, it is first necessary to carry out research that allows knowledge about which are the best new omic markers. Without investment, you will move very slowly and miss out on this excellent opportunity. Our research group at the University of Valencia has been a pioneer in Spain in Precision Medicine research. In 1998 we created the first research unit on genetic and molecular epidemiology in the country. Our objective, in addition to investigating new genomic markers associated with different diseases (mainly cardiometabolic diseases), was, and continues to be, to know the environmental factors (non-genetic) that can nullify or minimize a greater genetic susceptibility to the disease (diabetes, obesity , cardiovascular, etc.). Of all the factors, we focus on a very complex one, diet. We contributed to the birth of Nutritional Genomics and now we are working on the characterization of omic markers that allow us to design more personalized diets for the prevention and treatment of different diseases within what is also called Precision Personalized Nutrition, by analogy to Medicine. Precision Custom.