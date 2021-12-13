Photos are leaked that show in great detail the three Samsung flagships

The Galaxy S22 family has been completely leaked for the first time. The filter Yogesh brar has shared the first photos of the Galaxy S22, S22 + and S22 Ultra, revealing what would be its final design.

Galaxy S22, S22 + and S22 Ultra shown side by side for the first time, showing the differences in its size and, more importantly, in its design, especially the larger model.

According to shared photos by Brar, the Galaxy S22 family will consist of three devices, following the trend of recent years. However, in the new generation of Samsung flagships, the smaller and medium models will have notable differences with the larger model.

The Galaxy S22 and S22 + will have the same design, with differences only in the size of your screen, as usual. In fact, according to the images the new flagships They will have a design quite similar to the Galaxy S21.

On the other hand, the Galaxy S22 Ultra shows a very different design, with clear inspiration from the Note family since it shows angular and very defined lines, as seen in renders. Since we mentioned this, it is worth mentioning that these new photos confirm the design seen in the first leaked photograph of the Galaxy S22 Ultra.





The filter mentions that these devices “match the production units”, which means that the design they show will be the one with which the devices will reach the market, and also ends with that there will be variants in olive green and red for the three devices, although it does not specify if they will have the same glossy finish in the two minor models and matte in the largest.

This is all the information that Yogesh shares, two photos that seem to confirm everything seen so far about the new flagships from Samsung. Now we just have to wait for more details, including if in the end the older model will carry the name Galaxy S22 Note, as the rumors say.