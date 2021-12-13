PHOTO: They discover that a jet emitted by the first photographed black hole has a structure “similar to DNA” and expands to 3,300 light years

The shape of the structure is unexpected for a phenomenon so far from a black hole, but it could be explained by Kelvin-Helmholtz instabilities, the scientists note.

A jet emitted from the center of the galaxy Messier 87 (M87) was captured and analyzed by an international team of astronomers, who described their findings in a study published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters last Tuesday.

The event was studied at different radio wavelengths, which allowed the researchers to reconstruct its three-dimensional structure. As a result, they detected that the jet material “traces a double helix similar to the structure of DNA,” explained team leader Alice Pasetto, from the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), in a statement from the National Radio Astronomy Observatory. .

For his part, another of the researchers, Iván Martí-Vidal, from the University of Valencia (UV), indicated that the form of the phenomenon itself was predictable. However, the distance from the nuclear black hole M87 at which it was observed –3,300 light years– It was something unexpected.

“The magnetic field is expected to have a helical structure very close to the black hole and to play a fundamental role in channeling and accelerating the plasma, but we did not expect such an orderly field at such great distances, “he said in a statement from the UV.

“It is foreseeable that the field will weaken with the distance due to different processes, such as the investment of magnetic energy in the acceleration of the particles “, added his colleague Manel Perucho.

Astronomers believe that the jet’s magnetic field could retain its structure at such an enormous distance thanks to the Kelvin-Helmholtz instabilities, described for the first time in the field of hydrodynamics. According to this hypothesis, in the pressure maxima created by the phenomenon “the magnetic field lines would also be compressed and the emission would be enhanced, both the total intensity and its polarization”. Previously, this model was already proposed to explain another possible jet of filamentous structure observed in quasar 3C 273.

The galaxy M87 is located about 55 million light years Earth and has a supermassive black hole (M87 *) of around 6,500 solar masses at its center.

In April 2019, scientists presented a visualization of M87 *, in what was the first image of a black hole. The appearance of the object was recreated based on observations taken by different observatories during a week. Later, the use of a greater number of observations allowed to recreate its dynamics.