Photo: they capture a ‘butterfly with a wing’ burning in space

Astronomers at the Gemini NSF NOIRLab International Observatory in Chile have discovered about 520 light-years away a ‘one-wing butterfly’ burning in space they named the Chamaeleon Infrared Nebula.

The birth of a star has produced an ethereal structure in interstellar space, similar to the figure of a pale butterfly on a wing, with a core obscured by stellar dust where the turbulent processes are hidden when the star unites.

Stars form when dense clumps of molecular gas clouds collapse, spinning under their own gravity. As they rotate, the material is drawn into an accretion disk that feeds the growing protostar and the mass of gas will turn into a star.

When the protostar grows, it produces a powerful stellar wind and the material that falls within it begins to interact with its magnetic fields. This material flows along the lines of the magnetic field towards the poles, where it is launched into space in the form of powerful jets.

Astronomers believe that is what the Chamaeleon Infrared Nebula shows. According to them, what appears to be the butterfly’s wing is actually a tunnel carved into the gas cloud around the star by one of the protostar’s jets.

Light from the rising star then illuminates this cavity from within, reflecting off gas structures to create a reflection nebula. Although the star itself is obscured by a vertical dark band that can be seen at a narrower point. This is what they call the protostar accretion disk. A red spot to the right of this disk from our perspective is a point where a spot of material ejected from the star smashed into the surrounding gas.

According pick up Sciencealert, the process results in bright, short-lived patches of haze, this is known as HH909A.

Winds and jets from the star can also pull material around the protostar, eventually cutting off its gas supply and its ability to grow larger. Although by that time the star should have gained enough mass to generate pressure and heat in its core to ignite a nuclear fusion that launches it into the main sequence as a complete star.

