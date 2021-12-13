Peloton, the publicly traded bike company manipulating its investors





Once, you can strain. Two, you can even take it, but when someone does something to you for a third time, it will not only make you doubt, but will lose all credibility. This is what happens with the Peloton bicycle company and its advertising campaigns of billions of euros.

In 2019 we showed you this announcement of the aforementioned company, which seemed to cost 942 million dollars in the stock market.

The reason, an ad created by the company itself and crossed out on social networks such as sexist.

The ad was created for manipulate the masses and created on purpose to piss them off and go viral.

Normally these actions or videos are accompanied by people with relative influence and followers on social networks (the so-called influencers), who feed the masses by sharing said ad and criticizing it.

Good or bad, but let them talk …

Surely you have heard the saying that says, “Let them talk about you, I know good or bad, but let them talk!”

All this to manipulate investors and earn hundreds of millions.

The manipulation of people and investors with advertising campaigns on television and social networks is common in many companies

That first media ad for Peloton, which supposedly sells smart exercise bikes, it cost him close to 1 billion euros. Up to here you might even believe.

We do not know the number of bikes they sell per year, but a brand of stationary bikes, no matter how intelligent and expensive it may be, will lose 1 billion at the least a severe restructuring would cost, if not bankrupt it.

The fact that it is already listed on the stock market smells strange, but it could be an investment group that has created or bought such a bike company and simply trades with it.

Peloton loses 1.7 billion in the stock market after one of its bicycles appeared in the series “Sex and the City”

At the beginning of this 2021, another advertising campaign of Platoon.

It was a parody in which the actor Nicolas Cage would try to put one of the Peloton bicycles in the very White House of the United States.

All this since, due to the impossibility of going out to ride a bicycle or go to gyms, Joe Biden himself, President of the USA, I had bought one of their exercise bikes.

The problem, or the counter action of this action, was that the president’s own security forces did not recommend at the same time putting the Peloton exercise bike in the White House, since due to its sensors it could be used by hackers to spy on him.

Apparently they already collected their millions and Peloton had to sow again and then go back to shaking the tree

The latest manipulation of the Peloton company has consisted of putting in the new and expected return of the series chapter Sex in New York, “And Just Like That”, premiered by HBO Max one of its last generation exercise bikes.

According to all the national and international media, after appearing this chapter this past Thursday, the actions of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON) plummeted and losses are estimated at about $ 1.7 billion.

The reason that is put forward is in the chapter, one of the main actors dies of a heart attack while pedaling on Peloton’s stationary bike.

It seems ridiculous that by dying a character on a bicycle, a company loses 1.7 billion overnight

As I mentioned earlier, by itself, normally this type of manipulative advertising does not usually go very far.

That is why large advertising agencies devise campaigns that sometimes last for months and can cost millions, and which include various actions in social networks and the hiring of influencers so that it reaches many more people.

The campaign is so well engineered that the company itself has expressed its displeasure at the “misuse” of its bicycle on Sex of New York.

Criticism on social networks and the appearance in all international media made many investors withdraw their money invested in the brand, causing it to fall on the stock market.

As you well know, money can be invested in balls when you think that a company is going to go up in value soon, or they have an upward trend.

But you can also play low, that is, bet your money that a company is going to plummet.

These social manipulations are used many times by the company itself or by groups of traders who organize these actions for the sole purpose of profit.

Therefore, do not believe anything in principle that you see on television, a newspaper and much less on social networks, including Whats App messages on your mobile phone.

What will be the new action of Platoon to raise or lower its shares in the stock market?