Pedro Almodóvar and Javier Bardem, nominated in the most controversial edition

The 2022 Golden Globes they will live their most controversial issue. The reports that emerged last year about their lack of diversity and their irregular practices, which included bribery of their members, caused many Hollywood actors to stand up and even return their awards, as they did. Tom cruise. Since then, the Foreign Press Association It has struggled to change its image, but at the moment they have not achieved the repercussion of other editions, and for the first time in many years the ceremony will not be broadcast by a television network in the USA.

Therefore, the first thing that was faced in the announcement of the nominations for this course was the elephant in the room. A member of the association explained that they had been “reflecting for eight months and working tirelessly to be better.” “We have changed rules, we have restructured, we have introduced new members”, they announced to calm the spirits of an edition that, in the cinematographic field, has left Spanish cinema in a very good place.

Pedro Almodóvar has obtained two nominations for his latest film, Parallel Mothers. Despite not having been chosen by Spain for the Oscars, at the Golden Globes it was chosen among the finalists as Best international film, where you will face To heroby Asghar Farhadi; It was the hand of godby Paolo Sorrentino; Drive my car, by Riusuke Hamaguchi and Compartment Nº9, by Juho Kuosmanen when we have the information. The film also achieved that Alberto Iglesias placeholder image be a finalist for its excellent soundtrack, a work for which it was surprisingly ignored at the Goya.

‘Parallel Mothers’.

The illusion could not be complete for the Spanish film. There were high hopes that Penelope Cruz I could be nominated as a leading actress in a dramatic film, although finally I can not get into a quintet that has Lady Gaga, for The Gucci house; Jessica Chastain, by Tammy Faye’s eyes; Kristen Stewart, for Spencer; Olivia Colman, for The lost daughter and Nicole Kidman, for Being the Ricardos.

Kidman achieves the nomination for the film of Aaron Sorkin, title by which another Spanish option enters, that of Javier Bardem for best actor in a dramatic movie. His rivals will be Mahershala Ali, for Swan song; Benedict Cumberbatch, for The power of the dog; Will Smith, by King Richard and Denzel Washington, by The tragedy of Macbeth.

The foreign press association, which this year no one will consider the prelude to the Oscars, did make it clear who the two favorites are for the Hollywood Academy Awards. As has been said for months and the first critical awards have been confirmed, the duel seems to be between Belfast, the director’s childhood drama Kenneth branagh, Y The power of the dog the masterpiece of Jane campion that Netflix has produced. A sick look at the western that serves to deconstruct masculinity. Both have been the most mentioned with 7 nominations.

The two will face each other in the queen category, that of Best Dramatic Film, where they will face Dune; King richard and the surprise of CODA, which after conquering Sundance almost a year ago now scratches two nominations, best drama and supporting actor for Troy Kotsur.

In the comedy or musical category, it has been noted that 2021 should have been the year of the musical’s rebirth. It has been at the critical level, but not at the box office, where everyone has been a hit. Despite this, three are nominated: West Side Story, Cyrano and Tick, tick … boom. The satirical comedy from Netflix completes the category, Don’t look up Y Licorice Pizza, the new jewel of Paul Thomas Anderson.

The director of masterpieces like Magnolia It has not managed, however, to enter the finalist quintet for Best Director where the two favorites, Jane Campion and Kenneth Branagh, are; alongside two heavyweights like Dennis Villeneuve, for Dune; Steven Spielberg, for West side story and the surprise of Maggie Gyllenhaal, who enters through The lost daughter, his directorial debut.

In the categories of performance in food or musical, the dominance of Licorice Pizza Y Don’t look up. Both achieve the nominations for best actress and best actress. The first for his wonderful newcomers Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman, son of Philip Seymour Hoffman. The second for its stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence. The men’s quintet is completed by Peter Dinklage, for Cyrano; Andrew Garfield, for Tick, tick … boom and Anthony Ramos, for In the heights. The feminine is closed by Emma Stone, for Cruella; Rachel Zegler, for West side story and Marion Cotillard, for Annette.

Complete honors

Best Dramatic Film

Belfast

Coda

Dune

King richard

The power of the dog

Direction

Kenneth Brannagh, Belfast

Jane Campion, The power of the dog

Maggie Gyllenhaal, for The lost daughter

Steven Spielberg, for West side story

Dennis Villeneuve, for Dune

Comedy or musical movie

Licorice Pizza

Don’t look up

West side story

Tick, tick … boom

Cyrano

Best Actor in a Dramatic Motion Picture

Mahershala Ali, by Swan song

Javier Bardem, for Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, by The power of the dog

Will Smith, for King richard

Denzel Washington, for Macbeth

Best Actress in a Dramatic Movie

Lady Gaga, by The Gucci house

Olivia Colman, for The lost daughter

Kristen Stewart, for Spencer

Jessica Chastain, by Secrets of a marriage

Nicole Kidman, by Being the Ricardos

Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy

Actor in a comedy or musical

Leonardo DiCaprio, by Don’t look up

Peter Dinklage, for Cyrano

Andrew Garfield, for Tick, tick … boom

Cooper Hoffman, by Licorice Pizza

Anthony Reynolds, by In the heights

Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy

Marion Cotillard, by Annette

Alana Haim, for Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Lawrence, by Don’t look up

Emma Stone, by Cruella

Rachel Zegler, for West side story

Supporting actor

Ben Affleck, by The tender bar

Jamie Dornan, for Belfast

Ciaran Hinds, for Belfast

Troy Kotsur, by CODA

Kodi Smit-McPhee, by The power of the dog

Supporting Actress

Caitriona Balfe, for Belfast

Ariana DeBose, by West side story

Kirsten Dunst, for The power of the dog

Aunjanue Ellis, by King richard

Ruth Negga, for Passing

Best screenplay

Licorice Pizza

Belfast

The power of the dog

Don’t look up

Being the Ricardos

Best Soundtrack

The French Chronicle

Charm

The power of the dog

Parallel mothers

Dune

Best International Film

Drive my car

To hero

Parallel Mothers

It was the hand of god

Compartment Nº9

