Pedro Almodóvar and Javier Bardem, nominated in the most controversial edition
Related news
The 2022 Golden Globes they will live their most controversial issue. The reports that emerged last year about their lack of diversity and their irregular practices, which included bribery of their members, caused many Hollywood actors to stand up and even return their awards, as they did. Tom cruise. Since then, the Foreign Press Association It has struggled to change its image, but at the moment they have not achieved the repercussion of other editions, and for the first time in many years the ceremony will not be broadcast by a television network in the USA.
Therefore, the first thing that was faced in the announcement of the nominations for this course was the elephant in the room. A member of the association explained that they had been “reflecting for eight months and working tirelessly to be better.” “We have changed rules, we have restructured, we have introduced new members”, they announced to calm the spirits of an edition that, in the cinematographic field, has left Spanish cinema in a very good place.
Pedro Almodóvar has obtained two nominations for his latest film, Parallel Mothers. Despite not having been chosen by Spain for the Oscars, at the Golden Globes it was chosen among the finalists as Best international film, where you will face To heroby Asghar Farhadi; It was the hand of godby Paolo Sorrentino; Drive my car, by Riusuke Hamaguchi and Compartment Nº9, by Juho Kuosmanen when we have the information. The film also achieved that Alberto Iglesias placeholder image be a finalist for its excellent soundtrack, a work for which it was surprisingly ignored at the Goya.
The illusion could not be complete for the Spanish film. There were high hopes that Penelope Cruz I could be nominated as a leading actress in a dramatic film, although finally I can not get into a quintet that has Lady Gaga, for The Gucci house; Jessica Chastain, by Tammy Faye’s eyes; Kristen Stewart, for Spencer; Olivia Colman, for The lost daughter and Nicole Kidman, for Being the Ricardos.
Kidman achieves the nomination for the film of Aaron Sorkin, title by which another Spanish option enters, that of Javier Bardem for best actor in a dramatic movie. His rivals will be Mahershala Ali, for Swan song; Benedict Cumberbatch, for The power of the dog; Will Smith, by King Richard and Denzel Washington, by The tragedy of Macbeth.
The foreign press association, which this year no one will consider the prelude to the Oscars, did make it clear who the two favorites are for the Hollywood Academy Awards. As has been said for months and the first critical awards have been confirmed, the duel seems to be between Belfast, the director’s childhood drama Kenneth branagh, Y The power of the dog the masterpiece of Jane campion that Netflix has produced. A sick look at the western that serves to deconstruct masculinity. Both have been the most mentioned with 7 nominations.
The two will face each other in the queen category, that of Best Dramatic Film, where they will face Dune; King richard and the surprise of CODA, which after conquering Sundance almost a year ago now scratches two nominations, best drama and supporting actor for Troy Kotsur.
In the comedy or musical category, it has been noted that 2021 should have been the year of the musical’s rebirth. It has been at the critical level, but not at the box office, where everyone has been a hit. Despite this, three are nominated: West Side Story, Cyrano and Tick, tick … boom. The satirical comedy from Netflix completes the category, Don’t look up Y Licorice Pizza, the new jewel of Paul Thomas Anderson.
The director of masterpieces like Magnolia It has not managed, however, to enter the finalist quintet for Best Director where the two favorites, Jane Campion and Kenneth Branagh, are; alongside two heavyweights like Dennis Villeneuve, for Dune; Steven Spielberg, for West side story and the surprise of Maggie Gyllenhaal, who enters through The lost daughter, his directorial debut.
In the categories of performance in food or musical, the dominance of Licorice Pizza Y Don’t look up. Both achieve the nominations for best actress and best actress. The first for his wonderful newcomers Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman, son of Philip Seymour Hoffman. The second for its stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence. The men’s quintet is completed by Peter Dinklage, for Cyrano; Andrew Garfield, for Tick, tick … boom and Anthony Ramos, for In the heights. The feminine is closed by Emma Stone, for Cruella; Rachel Zegler, for West side story and Marion Cotillard, for Annette.
Complete honors
Best Dramatic Film
Belfast
Coda
Dune
King richard
The power of the dog
Direction
Kenneth Brannagh, Belfast
Jane Campion, The power of the dog
Maggie Gyllenhaal, for The lost daughter
Steven Spielberg, for West side story
Dennis Villeneuve, for Dune
Comedy or musical movie
Licorice Pizza
Don’t look up
West side story
Tick, tick … boom
Cyrano
Best Actor in a Dramatic Motion Picture
Mahershala Ali, by Swan song
Javier Bardem, for Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, by The power of the dog
Will Smith, for King richard
Denzel Washington, for Macbeth
Best Actress in a Dramatic Movie
Lady Gaga, by The Gucci house
Olivia Colman, for The lost daughter
Kristen Stewart, for Spencer
Jessica Chastain, by Secrets of a marriage
Nicole Kidman, by Being the Ricardos
Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy
Actor in a comedy or musical
Leonardo DiCaprio, by Don’t look up
Peter Dinklage, for Cyrano
Andrew Garfield, for Tick, tick … boom
Cooper Hoffman, by Licorice Pizza
Anthony Reynolds, by In the heights
Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy
Marion Cotillard, by Annette
Alana Haim, for Licorice Pizza
Jennifer Lawrence, by Don’t look up
Emma Stone, by Cruella
Rachel Zegler, for West side story
Supporting actor
Ben Affleck, by The tender bar
Jamie Dornan, for Belfast
Ciaran Hinds, for Belfast
Troy Kotsur, by CODA
Kodi Smit-McPhee, by The power of the dog
Supporting Actress
Caitriona Balfe, for Belfast
Ariana DeBose, by West side story
Kirsten Dunst, for The power of the dog
Aunjanue Ellis, by King richard
Ruth Negga, for Passing
Best screenplay
Licorice Pizza
Belfast
The power of the dog
Don’t look up
Being the Ricardos
Best Soundtrack
The French Chronicle
Charm
The power of the dog
Parallel mothers
Dune
Best International Film
Drive my car
To hero
Parallel Mothers
It was the hand of god
Compartment Nº9