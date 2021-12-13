Pedro Almodóvar and Javier Bardem, nominated for the Golden Globes

Controversy surrounds the Golden Globes since the last edition revealed information that pointed to irregular practices such as bribery and the lack of diversity within the Foreign Press Association, the institution that delivers them. This has led to the gala not being broadcast on television in the US for the first time and many important faces in Hollywood have called for a boycott against these awards, to the point that Tom Cruise returned his won awards . However, the Golden Globes are still determined to move forward and today they have announced the nominations for the ceremony to be held on January 9 in Los Angeles, where three Spaniards could be victorious.

Pedro Almodóvar will compete for the award for the best foreign film with Parallel mothers, which could also receive the award for the best soundtrack for the work of the composer Alberto Iglesias. The film of the manchego faces To hero, by Iranian Asghar Farhadi, It was the hand of God, by the Italian Paolo Sorrentino, Drive my car, by the Japanese Ryusuke Hamaguchi, and Compartment No. 9by Finnish Juho Kuosmanen. For his part, actor Javier Bardem could win the Golden Globe for best drama actor for his work in Being the Ricardos, Aaron Sorkin’s new film for Amazon Prime Video. This is a film in which Bardem plays Desi Arnaz, husband of television pioneer Lucille Ball, starring Nicole Kidman, who has also been nominated for her work on the film.

The films with the most nominations are The power of the dogby Jane Campion, and Belfastby Kenneth Branagh, with seven each. Jane Campion’s film, a tense and delicate western, will fight for the awards in the category of Best Dramatic Film, Directing, Screenplay, Music, Leading Actor (Benedict Cumberbatch), Supporting Actress (Kirsten Dunst) and Supporting Actor (Kodi Smit-McPhee), while Branagh’s work could win the awards for best drama film, direction, screenplay, best song, best supporting actress (Caitriona Balfe) and best supporting actor (Jamie Dornan and Ciaran Hinds). Both films face each other in the drama category to Codaby Sian Hader, Duneby Denis Villeneuve and King richardby Reinaldo Marcus Green.

In the category of best musical or comedy appear Cyranoby Joe Wright, Don’t look upby Adam McKay, Licorice Pizzaby Paul Thomas Anderson, tick, tick … BOOMby Lin-Manuel Miranda and West side storyby Steven Spielberg. In addition to Campion and Brannagh, Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Lost Daughter), Steven Spielberg (West side story) and Denis Villeneuve (Dune). It will not be easy either in his category Alberto Iglesias since he faces such prestigious composers as Alexandre Desplat (The French Chronicle), Jonny Greenwood (The power of the dog) or Hans Zimmer (Dune).

In the television chapter, Succession, the HBO drama, starts off with an advantage by having five nominations: best drama series, actor (Jeremy Strong and Brian Cox), supporting actress (Sarah Snook) and supporting actor (Kieran Culkin). Is facing Lupine (Netflix), The Morning Show (Apple TV), The Squid Game (Netflix) and Pose (FX) in the category of best drama series. In the comedy or musical section, the series that compete for the award are Hacks (HBO Max), The Great (Hulu), Only murders in the building (Disney +), Reservation Dogs (Hulu) and Ted lasso (Apple TV). As for the best miniseries or films for television, they aspire to the award Dopesick (Hulu), American Crime Story: The Lewinsky Affair (FX), The assistant (Netflix), Mare of Easttown (HBO) and The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video).