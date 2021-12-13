Oscar winner Michael Giacchino to be the composer of Thor: Love and Thunder

Thor: Love and Thunder It is one of the projects that has the most fans of Marvel, because it could be the farewell to Chris Hemsworth like the God of Thunder in the MCU feature films. This is because, in principle, Thor will pass the baton on to Natalie Portman so that she becomes, over time, the heir to the actor who has starred in his own triloga in the saga and who, moreover, is almost part of the Guardians of the Galaxy thanks to the great rapport that the character had with the members of Star Lord’s team.

Although the work is still a little green, since only its logo has been seen and the first details of its history are not yet completely clear, we know that Michael Giacchino, who has already worked on other Marvel films and won the Oscar award, has confirmed that he will be in charge of composing the soundtrack of Thor: Love and Thunder. A very great news that makes the film of Taika waititi get a plus of quality.

“Me grabbing my next task …”, he briefly comments on Twitter.

Thor: Love and Thunder will premiere in 2022

The feature film, with that Waititi at the helm, count on Natalie Portman, Chris Hemsworth, Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson and many more that are yet to be confirmed and, others, that have yet to reveal which character they will play. This new installment of Thor is scheduled to premiere in theaters for the July 8, 2022, so that throughout this first phase of the year we are entering we should receive quite a bit of new information about the project. For now, the play has some of the most prominent personalities that are part of the team, so we could be facing the largest Thor movie to date. What we do not know, that is, is the orientation it will have. If you follow the steps of Thor: Ragnarok or try to find a balance between the above (more dramatic in tone combined with action).

