OnlyFans model who spent almost 270 thousand pesos to become a ‘doll’ wants to regain her natural appearance

A model of OnlyFans that spent almost 270 thousand pesos on surgeries to become a “wrist”, now looking to regain her natural appearance after spending years injecting her face.

Candice Kloss, Originally from New England and now a resident of New York, she has worked so hard that she says she “forgot” what it was like.

It might interest you; OnlyFans: Model Celebrates Not Being Ashamed Of Posing Sexy At 40

The young woman, with an IQ of 137 and a member of Mensa (international association for the gifted), began receiving injections in her face at age 19 and spent about 11,29 euros (almost 270,000 pesos) to become a doll”.

Although Kloss’s appearance is not natural, her beauty has caused thousands of followers to follow her on Instagram and on the adult content platform, OnlyFans. However, she says she is tired of looking “fake” and wants to get back to “normal.”

“In September 2021 they removed the fillers that were on my lips, cheeks and jaw. I realized that I was not enhancing my beauty by continuing to do this type of work, I was making myself look older by having so much on my face, “he told a local media outlet.

Candice Kloss claimed that many young women get padding to make them look younger, but this goes too far and she spent years looking fake, so now she wants a natural beauty.

«My mother is very happy that I am becoming more natural, she does not like the filling. My dad is indifferent, he’s used to me being out there. I think because it is so dramatically different from my natural appearance, they were quite surprised, but they are very supportive, “she recounted.

It might interest you; VIDEO: OnlyFans model pays 50 thousand pesos per cut of meat

Although the model reiterated that she is looking for a more natural beauty, she still continues to spend thousands of euros on treatment for her hair and makeup.

“Since I dissolved my filler I haven’t changed my makeup much, but it looks so much better without the injectables. Every month I spend around 2,000 euros (almost 47,500 pesos) to bleach my hair and add extensions, which can take around seven hours to complete at a time.

“To keep the ‘doll look’ I love to wear anything white or pink that is pretty and feminine,” she added.

EAM

Related