“One of the biggest mistakes,” Microsoft admits it messed up managing Lionhead

Thanks to your work in fableLionhead Studios was a development studio well loved by the community. Unfortunately, Microsoft made the decision to shut it down in 2016, an action the company now regards as a mistake.

What happens is that it was recently released Power On: The Story of Xbox a documentary focused on the history of Xbox. In it, several members of Microsoft talk about the best and worst moments that the company has lived.

One of the topics discussed was the acquisition and closure of Lionhead Studios. Different members of the company acknowledge that the way the study was administered and closed was a mistake.

“One of the biggest mistakes we learned about in the past was Lionhead,” said Shannon Loftis, who was CEO of global game distribution at Xbox when Lionhead was shut down. “We had already distributed fable, and it was a success … People wanted more, so we bought Lionhead. They were good years.

But after Fable 2, Kinect and marriage arrived fable-Kinect never did. And then Fable: The Journey It was an exciting project for a lot of people, but I think it deviated quite a bit from the pillars that made it so popular. Fable 1 Y [Fable] two”, He explained.

In the documentary, Sarah Bond, head of creator experiences and ecosystem at Xbox, acknowledged that the Lionhead closure is something they have analyzed to avoid repeating the same mistakes: “We bought Lionhead in 2006 and closed it in 2016. A couple of years then we analyze that experience. What did we learn and how do we avoid repeating the same mistakes ”.

But what exactly did Microsoft learn from this situation? This is what Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, said: “You buy a studio for what makes them great at that moment, and your job is to help them speed up how they do what they do, not for them to speed up what you do.”

What did you think of these statements? Do you think Microsoft was wrong in the way it ran Lionhead Studios? Tell us in the comments.

