One night for a lifetime

We won? Did we really win? A young man asked his girlfriend without being able to believe that the Atlas had won its second championship in history.

Los Rojinegros had scored four of the five shots that consumed the nerves of those attending the Glorieta de los Niños Héroes.

When from the screen placed on Paseo Chapultepec, Julio Furch’s shot gave them the win, Chapultepec vibrated with the shout of “goal”, the Faithful jumped, hugged and cried, waved the flags high to celebrate this historic day, the Atlas got a new star after 70 years.

Speechless. The Faithful could not believe that the Atlas managed to be champion. Imago7



To the sound of “Tutá Tutá” the thousands of fans, still unknown, danced together and circled the Glorieta celebrating the triumph that, although they longed for, perhaps they did not believe, but they never lost hope of seeing their champion team, such as the song says, “I would give my whole life to be a champion.”

Flares and rockets blazed the placeBut nothing was more impressive than the happiness and pride that united the Roginegros, despite not having attended the Jalisco Stadium, as perhaps many would have wanted.

Tears. The Rojinegros in the stands burst into tears after the victory. Imago7



Entire families posed for the photo, couples and friends hugged while in the background “We are the champions” and “Olé olé olé, champion, champion” sounded. “Maybe I will never live a championship again, but with this I have for life,” said one young man to another while hugging his red and black flag.

After so many regrets, the team thanked them with this victory for their patience, passion and support.

Full. The Paseo Chapultepec looked completely packed with fans who gathered to watch the Final. The Informant / G. Gallo



Last night not only did the Atlas win, they won the Faithful, Guadalajara won.

