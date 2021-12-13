Older adults receive booster doses against Covid; They denounce long lines at the Faculty of Medicine

The booster dose against Covid-19 for older adults started in several municipalities of the metropolitan area, this Monday.











In Monterrey, the vaccination modules were installed in the Esplanade of the Macroplaza





In front of the Government Palace, in the Macroplaza of Monterrey, a macro center with 18 vaccination modules was installed, where from early in the morning the lines of people were formed to receive the biological.

In that place it was reported that people took between 20 and 30 minutes to receive the vaccine.

“The line is quite fluid, I was here from before 7:00 am to ensure a place,” said a neighbor from the Ancira neighborhood.

Older adults received the benefit of the booster dose, despite not carrying their vaccination certificate, which had been mentioned as a requirement.

This past weekend, thousands of young people between 15 and 17 years old attended the application of their first dose against Covid-19.

While in the modules of the Macroplaza, the lines flowed quickly, in the Faculty of Medicine it was not like that since a wait of up to 3 hours was reported.

The complaint of the older adults was that they had to stand for a long time and some of them are no longer allowed by their health.

The vaccine that is applied is Astra Zeneca, regardless of what other vaccine they have received before.