Ode to Trinity: How an Unknown Actress Made the Character Nobody Wanted to Play Into Icon | News, Fashion

Forrest Gump took on Tom Hanks’ face only after John Travolta rejected him, Matthew McConaughey – and not DiCaprio – was the favorite to shout “I am the king of the world!” in Titanic and Sarah Jessica Parker’s iconic Carrie Bradshaw in Sex in New York is the result of no of another actress, Dana Delany, who, if she had had a better eye, might be the one who covers the covers today. The history of iconic characters who were played by interpreters who were not even in the minds of those responsible for the works is as numerous and prolific as Hollywood itself. But few selection processes have been more massive and commented on in recent times than that of Trinity, the hacker from Matrix which, encased in black leather, shocked a generation of spectators while delivering kicks suspended in midair.

Although Carrie-Anne Moss ended up making the character a cultural icon, referenced in all kinds of films, series and even on the catwalk, the then unknown actress was chosen as the last option after the refusal of several stars who did not know how to see the potential of dystopia directed by sisters Lilly and Lana Wachowski. A saga that returns almost two decades later to theaters this December 22 with Matrix Resurrections, delving into the wound of all those famous who did not know how to see in Trinity a defining role of the new Hollywood.

“He wanted to kill me.” This is how upset Madonna was last October on the sofa of the television program The Tonight Show when he revealed his grief at having refused to give life to Trinity in the first installment of Matrix. The queen of pop revealed to Jimmy Fallon that she has never forgiven herself for declining the Wachowski offer and declared herself a fan of the franchise. “It is one of the best movies ever made. A part of me regrets that moment in my life. ” But she’s not the only Los Angeles hillside resident to think so.

Another of the great recent stars of the film mecca, Sandra Bullock, also publicly confessed her bitterness at having buried the script of this incunabula of science fiction in a drawer. “I would have loved to roll Matrix. When they offered it to me, they still had not chosen Keanu and I did not see myself with the person they wanted. Then I saw the movie and I loved it. It was sexy and cool thanks to Carrie-Anne and Keanu, ”she said on the show. Today. Such was the desire of the producers to have Bullock, in full swing in the mid-1990s thanks to Speed, who even offered to change the sex of the main character so that she was the one who played Neo. The Oscar winner was also not convinced by that offer and rejected the possibility of starring in a film that grossed more than 450 million euros worldwide.

Although after linking the successes of Matrix, Memento or Chocolat The Canadian carved a niche for herself in the industry in a meteoric way, betting on the anonymous Carrie-Anne Moss was a very risky option for a project with a big budget and box office ambitions. But, as the Wachowskis confessed in the book Why We Love The Matrix from Kim Taylor-Foster, hers was love at first sight. “As soon as we saw her at the audition we knew we had found our Trinity. Carrie-Anne had tremendous intensity and great presence. Although she had no training as a fighter, she did look like someone ready to punch. ” That the physical display shown by the actress ended up being the key that decided her signing is an affirmation reiterated by Moss herself, who gave everything in each of the tests. “The test camera were brutal. I did them at 190% of my capacity so they would see how tough it could be. Of course, afterwards he was not even able to walk ”.

It was precisely the requirement of having to give life to a credible action film figure that ended up removing another star from the project. Salma Hayek, who had just entered Hollywood through the front door with Open till dawn, she did go to the audition and even ended up being one of the four finalists to get the role. However, the physical demands ended up being the condemnation of the Mexican. “We had overcome many obstacles, camera tests and castings, They even brought in some stunt coordinators from Asia. I am flexible and agile, but I am also lazy. I never got to go to the gym. They would tell me, ‘You have to run!’, And I would answer: ‘Where to?’ I couldn’t even go around the room completely ”, he confessed during a chat with another of the many candidates to wear the mythical black leather suit, Jada Pinkett-Smith.

The actress and wife of Will Smith (the first candidate to give life to Neo) liked the directors so much during the selection that they even wrote a character – Niobe – thought especially for her to interpret in the sequels of Matrix. Even Hayek was impressed by the effort put in by her rival at the time: “My God, Jada was so hot! She was so fit, so focused, so disciplined. She was very capable and kind, so I kept looking at that woman and thinking: ‘When I grow up I want to be like her.’ Why didn’t she end up leading the cast then? Well, for a reciprocal “lack of chemistry” with Keanu Reeves, recognized by the actress herself. Despite the praise, Pinkett-Smith admits that the role ended up going to the best of the audition. “I think Carrie-Anne was the perfect Trinity, and in no way could I have done it like her. And this is the only time in my career that I have said something like that when I have lost a character, “he added in EW. The interpreter will also get back into the skin of Niobe for the imminent return of the franchise in Matrix Resurrections.

Although the list of options that were considered for the role includes illustrious names such as Jennifer Lopez, Angelina Jolie or Uma Thurman, at least two other stars who voluntarily rejected the position are known reliably: Gillian Anderson, at that time immersed in paranormal cases as Agent Scully in File X; and Janet Jackson. The singer ended up getting off the science fiction ship due to a conflict of dates between the shooting days and her international tour, thus fleeing the best possible opportunity to embark on a film career that never materialized.

Moss’s loyalty to the character was such that, despite having been able to follow the path of other contemporary action heroines such as Milla Jovovich and Kate Beckinsale and secure a stable career in Hollywood by pigeon-hopping into the genre, she decided not to play any other again. action character in the subsequent two decades. “I do it out of respect for her and the movie. It wouldn’t make sense to me, it would be like cheating on Trinity ”, he said. The price to pay has been high: Moss never again had the opportunity to lead a movie with box office options and even experienced the rigors of macho ageism in Hollywood. “The day after I turned 40, they offered me the role of a grandmother (…) It is not easy to be in this business, there is a lot of external pressure,” he said. Few opportunities better than the premiere of Matrix Resurrections to redeem himself.