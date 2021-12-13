Octavio Ocaña’s father reveals the name of the person who allegedly shot his son

Mexico. Octavio Perez, the father of actor Octavio Ocaña, who lost his life on October 29 in the State of Mexico, reveals the name of who would have taken the life of his son from a bullet to the head.

According to a report in various news portals, Don Octavio Pérez declares, without evidence, that the police named days before stealing belongings from his son Octavio Ocaña He was the one who shot him in the head.

Don Octavio makes public in an interview with the program De Primera Mano de Imagen Televisión that the police who would have stolen a slave and her son’s cell phone, it would also be the one who shot him.

“Already today the first ones have fallen… there is a police involved who say that it is the one who shoots him and is the one who steals the phone, the information, I already have the phone, thank God, but they had already stolen the information, they are intimate things, they stole a slave, a watch ”.

In addition, Don Octavio, who is a businessman, takes advantage of the microphones of First Hand to ask Alfredo del Mazo, governor of the State of Mexico, to show his face so that he makes clear the facts surrounding the case of his son Octavio, remembered by be “Benito Rivers” from the Neighbors series.

Through Instagram, this Monday Mr. Pérez himself shares a capture of a note about the alleged arrest of the police officers who are attributed the violent acts committed against his famous son who already rests in peace.

“I confirm through my lawyers that it is real news, yesterday they were arrested and their hearing begins tomorrow, thanks to all those who have raised their voices with me, we will get to the last point.”

Octavio Pérez has also expressed upset and sadness because alleged images of his son Octavio were disseminated on the internet inside the amphitheater of the IMSS Lomas Verdes Traumatology hospital, and before this it was reported in various media that the Attorney General’s Office of the State of Mexico (FGJEM) initiated an investigation

Octavio Ocaña was 22 years old when he died last Friday, October 29, after his truck collided in the territory of Atizapán de Zaragoza, on the Chamapa Lechería highway and the bullet that allegedly took his life accidentally gave it to him himself with the gun he was carrying, it became known on various news portals.

After the unfortunate event, Ocaña would have been treated by paramedics on the spot and then transferred to the IMSS Lomas Verdes Traumatology Hospital in Naucalpan, where medical personnel received him dead.