Obsessive with work, secret good partner, and the day he saved an actress’s life: Tom Cruise, a human god

Ever the Uruguayan writer Eduardo Galeano wrote that Maradona he was “the most human of all the gods”, and in that category could also enter the beautiful Tom cruise. Because Tom is not only objectively beautiful, he is also the only Hollywood actor to have his name, by contract, appear alone and sparkling before the film’s title. It is the one that broke in 1986 with Top gun, and immediately became the fantasy of thousands, but that, since then, systematically sued every media, national or local, American or European, who suggested that he was homosexual or that he lives trapped in a sect or that he is sterile. Over the past forty years, Cruise has starred in the highest grossing movies, the most secretive divorces and the biggest “shit” – he never won an Oscar. For 40 years he belongs, by fact and right, to the category “mega-famous superstar, we all know who he is.” Renowned for his work ethic and professionalism, timeless beauty and unquenchable charisma, some anecdotes show that yes, he is human.

It is known that when filming, Cruise prioritizes the film above all else. His commitment to the character is such that he never uses doubles in stunts. The only one that It requires is to have at your disposal several pieces of underwear, very comfortable, to be able to perform the most demanding action movements with total freedom and without incidents or any compromising image. Sure of what he can, at 58 years old and filming Mission impossible 7, did not hesitate to jump off a cliff with a parachute and with a motorcycle. In the movie there were several scenes underwater, and Tom began training to be able to stay submerged. “My record for being underwater is at 6:30 minutes. I would not want to repeat it, I trained every day at 40 meters depth. We spent ten days recording scenes in which I had to spend more than three minutes under water ”. Admittedly, he takes his papers seriously.

His obsession with the perfect scene is such that in 2017 while filming The Mummy He insisted on shooting the scene of the plane crash in zero gravity because he wanted the viewer to live “the experience in the most realistic way possible.” The director suggested filming with a rotating set, but the star was planted and demanded to do it in one of the non-gravity planes used to train astronauts known as vomits comets, and you don’t have to know English to understand why they are called that. Question that the scene was shot with the technicians holding the spotlights and vomiting at the same time. It took two days of filming, four flights and 64 shots until it was finally achieved. However, it did not cover the record achieved with Eyes wide Shut. Stanley Kubrick, the director looking for the exact shot, forced him through a door 95 times, and Cruise didn’t protest or snort once.

Despite his professionalism almost bordering on obsessive pathology, Tom is capable of great gestures with his companions. Bill hader, his co-star in that beautiful and unmissable delusion that is A movie War, explained how Cruise sped up filming just to help him.

It was 2010 and nine years had passed since the attack on the Twin Towers. The set, installed on an island in Hawaii, got the news that there was a car bomb in New York. The news was already terrifying, but it got worse when it emerged that Hader’s wife and their newborn daughter were living near the incident. The actor tried to contact them, but it was impossible to communicate. His desperation was evident, Cruise approached him and asked if he was okay. He explained what happened and the superstar put everyone to work so that what was planned as two days of filming would be resolved in 45 minutes. Then he used his influences to get Hader a place on a flight that very night. Six hours later he was by his wife’s side. “He said, we’ll take you home tonight and bam, he got it. This is working with Tom Cruise. “

Although one imagines him inaccessible, he is usually very aware of his companions. Every year he sends a Christmas cake to the supporting actors who worked with him. Something that counted Kirsten dunt is that he continues to receive the gift despite the fact that they performed together in 1994. In addition, the figure of Interview with the vampire he remembers birthdays, anniversaries and celebrations of each one of the people with whom he deals in his work.

Dakota Fanning She was 10 years old when she was his partner in The war of two worlds. In the middle of filming, she turned 11 and Tom gave her an ipod. Since then every year he has received a gift for his birthday, and he is already 27. “I always thought: ‘When he turns 18, he will probably stop doing it.’ ‘Oh, 21, now he’ll quit.’ But he always does it, he’s super friendly ”, he acknowledges. When they met, he gave her his first cell phone, now, for the most part, he gives her shoes.

Another not so well known aspect is that he is a great romantic. While you were in a relationship with Nicole Kidman He left her love notes all over the house, sent her flowers almost daily, and gave her items of more tangible value, such as jewelry or a German car. In his case, a wallet does not kill a gallant, because he has both qualities.

With Cuba Gooding Jr., the co-star in Jerry maguire She experienced a situation that could have been annoying, but the blue-eyed star took it with humor. Invited to a party Gooding Jr. attended with his dad. So far so good, but it turns out that when the man saw Cruise, instead of congratulating him on his performance or talking about the weather, he had no better idea than to ask him if he was gay. “I thought the world was ending, but Tom laughed and said no and we all had a good night,” Gooding recounted on the British show by Graham Norton.

Cruise can also act like a “big boy.” Like the time he scaled a five-meter wall to sneak into a party at his house. Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn, as he counted Kate hudson. Or that time I invited to dinner at the house of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, proposed to them and the other twelve guests to play hide and seek. One more. At the end of filming Top gunVal Kilmer decided to give her a very expensive bottle of champagne. Of course, nothing to give it in hand. He hid it in the middle of a giant field and left clues so that Cruise could find it. The actor not only solved the clues but also found the “treasure.” “I hid behind a grandstand and watched him load the giant box onto his motorcycle. He never thanked me for the part of Iceman”, The blond revealed in his memoirs.

Tom set out to be the best action movie actor of recent times, and his performance in the series Mission Impossible confirms it. But recently a fact emerged that shows that in real life he can also be a hero. The actor saved the life of his co-star, Elisabeth shue, during the filming of the comedy Cocktail, 1987.

The episode came to light after the British newspaper The Sun will report that Cruise rescued a cameraman who slipped from a moving train car while filming a stunt scene in Mission impossible 7.

The fact served so that Bill Bennett, camera operator during the filming of Cocktail He will tell in his networks: “We were filming the scene from a helicopter, where Tom and Elisabeth are riding horses on the beach,” he wrote in his publication. “After a couple of takes, the pilot would land the helicopter on the beach, and Tom and Elisabeth would come to see the recordings of the takes and take notes from the director. The only monitor was in the left front seat of the helicopter ”.

Bennett explained that the tail rotor located at the rear of the helicopter appears invisible while turning, adding: “It is a totally off-limits area when working near helicopters. If you walk into it, it will kill you instantly”. After the actors watched a scene replay on the monitor and received notes from the director, “Shue, very excited, ran to the back of the helicopter.”

Bill indicated that he was tied up with a harness and therefore failed to run to his rescue, but he leaned over frantically and yelled “stop” at him. Just then Tom saw where Elisabeth was going and what could happen if the actress went ahead. The actress would literally lose her mind.

“Tom is a qualified pilot, both in airplanes and helicopters, and he instantly saw the danger,” continued the camera operator. “He pounced on her, but he could only grab her legs, knocking her to the ground… At that moment she turned white, and he pushed her towards the front of the helicopter. All of us in the helicopter were left shaking, but there was nothing to say. Tom, in that instant, really saved his life. “

The incident, which occurred 34 years ago, when security procedures were not so strict. Tom found out about what was posted and confirmed that the story was true. Handsome but mysterious, talented but obsessive, Tom Cruise is only a man, even though in some ways he looks like a god.

