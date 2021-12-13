Nintendo makes reforms: Expands the video game development wing of its headquarters in Japan

Nintendo has put on the construction helmet, has spread the plans on the table and has announced its expansion project for the development area of ​​its offices with two new ideas. The Big N aims to expand your internal development capacity to make more video games, and for this they announce the construction of a new office in the place of their old headquarters. In addition, they will rent the 6th and 7th floors of the new Kyoto City Sanitation Bureau government building from May 2022.

Nintendo expands its development offices

From Nikkei they have echoed Nintendo’s plans. They point out that the new building will be located right next to their current headquarters, while Nintendo will use the space they rent to accommodate more resources for the development of their video games. To finance these projects, Nintendo will receive a total of 160 million yen from the Kyoto City Corporate Location Promotion System fund each year. (about 1.2 million euros) for three years to cover some of the costs of this expansion and personnel.

As for the exact place where the new building will be located, it is next to the place that houses the Nintendo Kyoto Research Center and its Mario Club quality control team. However, right there there is a large empty space where the new office seems to be located. The success of the Nintendo Switch, which has sold almost 90 million units, has been what has prompted the company to launch with these expansion plans.

Switch supports Nintendo’s expansion plans

Feeling backed by the healthy commercial life of the Switch, Nintendo launched an investment of 800 million dollars in order to expand its development capacity. A gesture that will translate into the company increasing the number of video games developed internally. Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa said last month that spending up to 100 billion yen (780 million euros) to expand its internal game development capacity and up to 50 billion yen (390 million euros) will be destined to increase. its non-game entertainment software assets, such as movies (one example is the one starring Chris Pratt as Mario).

“As a company that draws smiles through entertainment, Nintendo’s goal has always been to create original entertainment“said Furukawa.” In a business with extreme fluctuations like entertainment, the basic policy of our financial activities has been to insure cash and other liquid assets so that we can continually offer products and services that constantly bring new surprises“.