Nicole Kidman: this is the level of studies and the languages ​​that the actress speaks

Australian actress Nicole Kidman The 54-year-old had been away from the screen for a while, but this year she made a comeback by starring in the series “Nine Perfect Strangers” on the streaming platform Amazon Video Prime. There, Masha was brought to life by a spiritual leader who does healing retreats.

The truth is that Nicole Kidman She never lacks work since she is one of the most established artists in Hollywood, in addition to acting she also knows how to sing and that was demonstrated in the film Moulin Rouge. She was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, but when she was four she moved to Sydney, Australia.

Nicole Kidman She started her career from a young age and did not miss any job opportunities, which is why she has dual Australian and American citizenship. The blonde never left the studio aside and that is what makes her a more than complete artist.

In addition to speaking his native language, which is English, he also speaks Russian and Italian. Nicole Kidman She completed her primary and secondary studies at Lane Cove Public School and North Sydney Girls’ High School respectively. She also took ballet classes during her performance.

Having decided that his path would be acting, as a teenager he attended the Australian Youth Theater and his first performances were at the Phillip Street Theater. At 16 he made his film debut, these days Nicole Kidman promotes his latest film called Being the Ricardos, in which he shares a leading role with Javier Bardem.