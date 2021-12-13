New Ford Maverick, a good gift

Ford is with everything, the brand with the blue oval took its time to prepare the offensive of products with which it is currently attacking the market but the wait was worth it. Trucks, trucks and more trucks, of all sizes, colors and flavors is what people want and it is what Ford is giving them, showing that in this area they know them all, and if there is a style in which They particularly have experience and much to contribute, is that of the pick-up, a segment in which today both Ford and other players are struggling to win new customers.

Those from Michigan took their notes, began to study, investigate and imagine and took advantage of the talent of Ford’s engineering center of Mexico, which developed much of the Bronco Sport with which the Maverick shares a lot, to replicate the success that currently they have with the F series, because with the F-150 (Lobo in Mexico) annually and, for many years, the US firm has placed more than a million units, to establish itself as the masters in the market of the American Union and the the whole world, with the best-selling vehicle on the planet.

It is not the same, but it has with what. The Maverick is a compact pickup that speaks to very individual customers and who do not necessarily care about the work they will do with this truck in the first place, since comfort and equipment, as well as recreational activities and driving style are important to them. life that they will carry out with this pick up, hence the configuration uses a platform on which other vehicles such as the Escape, the Bronco Sport and even the Lincoln Corsair are mounted.

After giving it a look around the outside and assuming, wrongly, how it would move, we opened the door of this square pick-up, which on the outside boasts huge headlights and muscular lines that make it look robust, without losing refinement, thanks to optical games that They use LED technology, which gives it a very particular light seal.

The quality and diversity of the materials, as well as the design of the cabin, gave us a first impression that, at times, made us forget that we were on board a pick-up, since the attention to detail seemed to be more at the level of an SUV.

The comfortable two-tone seats matched the ride quality that is accompanied by a privileged suspension, which absorbed with ease and ease the irregularities of the road and at all times limiting the transfer of weights and rocking, so the usual bouncy behavior Being associated with the pick-up seems to have been erased from it, which combines the virtues of a higher height with respect to the floor, with the comfort of a truck, which at times makes you forget that behind the second row of seats it has an integrated a pan, by the way, closed with a folding lid, so it is very easy to lose sight of the fact that it is a truck just over five meters long.

As soon as we began to trust him, we accelerated our pace. The Maverick grips well in the corners and plants well on the straights, without the box becoming an element that punishes its driving dynamics and, above all, without the rear end appearing to throw off balance the orders that are They give the front axle, largely thanks to its monocoque chassis.

To add to the equation, it offers an AWD all-wheel drive with independent rear suspension, which improves the way the truck grips on the asphalt, so that, on uneven surfaces or even on rough asphalt, it appears to have claws that they allow him to hold on like a cat.

Under the hood is a 2.0-liter turbocharged Ecoboost engine that delivers 250 horsepower and pushes 277 pound-feet of torque, which is easy to manage thanks to the fantastic eight-speed automatic transmission, which helps you throttle not only the delivery of power, but also to contain fuel consumption and carry out very comfortable changes that completely mitigate the jerks that would be expected between changes, yes, if you are one of those who punishes the accelerator pedal inclemently, the turbo will charge you the bill when going to refuel.

At the moment the hybrid version is not sold, which is already a success in the United States, but it will surely arrive later in our country.

Ford’s bet did not invent the black thread or warm water, however, due to its equipment and behavior, it is located at a level in which the supposed loss of towing capacity could take a second place, and if we consider that it can tow 907 kilograms and load 707 kilos, it is ready to be coupled with everything with good grades, we fill it with Christmas Eve flowers, a delicate load that we take home without mishap, thanks to its large volume, very useful when what you have to to do is protect the cargo.

Its interior space and great agility to move around the city make it a good ally on the streets and the perfect accomplice for the road, which is not even afraid to leave the asphalt because it has a driving mode selector that allows you to configure tuning in: Normal, Sport, Eco, Tow-Drag and Rain-Slippery.

As for infotainment, there is no complaint, it has USB and type C inputs, an eight-inch touch screen that controls the SYNC 3 system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, with LTE connectivity and an application to control some functions and information from the App FordPass.

The list of electronic assistance is as extensive as that of the details that make it more comfortable, so it is ready to get good marks in whatever they put it to do, as one of the vehicles that will bring more surprises to the Mexican market in the end of this turbulent 2021. The best of all is that this beauty is made in Mexico, at the Ford plant in Hermosillo, so that this Northeast will be a worthy ambassador of the quality of Mexican manufacturing, a bet that will even make those who did not know they needed a pick up will come to want it.

IDEAL DRIVERS

NAME: Paola Sasso.

PROFESSION: Host, broadcaster and fitness influencer.

FAVORITE FOOD: Japanese.

FAVORITE DRINK: Mineral lemonade without sugar.

HOBBIES: Dance, go to the movies and undertake.

TWITTER: @pao_sasso

INSTAGRAM: @ pao.sasso

The world of acting and the media came to Paola making some capsules, the same ones that took her to television, in a career where she has already done plays and series, but she affirms that voice over is her passion, that is why she leads The Debraye, Monday through Saturday from 6 to 10 in the morning on Oye 89.7 FM.

Also, he has a podcast called Gossip and has also become a healthy lifestyle influencer.

On the Maverick, Paola says that she was not only delighted with both the exterior and interior design, but also with the comfort, the power of the engine and the ability to cross various off-road roads.

NAME: Sian.

PROFESSION: Actor and singer.

FAVORITE FOOD: Seafood.

FAVORITE DRINK: Coffee.

HOBBIES: Compose songs, watch movies, go bowling, and watch soccer.

TWITTER: @sian_oficial

INSTAGRAM: @sian_oficial

Sian affirms that music has always enchanted him, but he was more focused on his acting studies, until he auditioned to enter a band called Angeles, in Cuba, and from there he went from being a hobby to a career that he loves. After getting into singing and instruments, he affirms that today he cannot imagine composing a song without being accompanied by a piano.

Sian was delighted with the new Maverick.

“I was surprised how he crossed the stone path to get to where the forest was. I loved the comfort, stability and equipment, it is an ideal vehicle to go on an adventure and disconnect from the world ”.

* In the following link you will find the latest news

Copyright law strictly prohibits copying all or part of Excelsior’s materials without having previously obtained written permission and without including the link to the original text.